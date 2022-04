Stan Nalewski

Stan Nalewski is a Chicago-based photographer most often found exploring by foot or skateboard, or perched on a new viewpoint. He has exhibited his photography in New York and Chicago and worked with clients including Kellogg's and the Chicago Cubs, but always loves grounding himself with travel while documenting cultures and the world around him. Stan strives to celebrate the every day with his photography. He invites you to join him in his role as a bystander in this beautiful world and finds that more often than not, embracing the ordinary leads to something extraordinary.



* Recognized as Travel + Leisure's photographer of the year in 2017

* Leads one-on-one or group photo tours, both virtually and in his hometown of Chicago