Stacey Lastoe

Stacey Lastoe is a freelance editor, journalist, and producer with over a decade of experience in digital media. She was previously a senior editor for CNN Travel and won an Emmy for her work on Anthony Bourdain's Little Los Angeles. You can find her bylines on the web or in print for outlets such as Food & Wine, The New York Post, Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor's Travel, Shondaland, Real Simple, Self, Runner's World, WebMD, Wine Enthusiast, The Drop, The Toronto Star, Modern Farmer, Utah Business, and more. Stacey lives with her husband and hound dog in Brooklyn, New York.



* 15+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Held editorial roles at Condé Nast, Fodor's, CNN Travel and Explore Parts Unknown, TheMuse.com, Refinery29, and more

* Received a master's degree in English from Binghamton University

* Received a bachelor's degree in English and psychology from Bucknell University