Sophie Dodd

Sophie Dodd is a writer, researcher, and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. She began her career as a foreign correspondent at Pink Pangea in Paris, France, where she pitched, researched, and wrote biweekly articles about daily life in Paris. Now an editorial assistant at People magazine, she writes daily pieces covering celebrities and entertainment, as well as lifestyle, travel, and food.



* 5+ years of experience covering lifestyle, travel, food, and entertainment

* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Skidmore College, with a minor in French