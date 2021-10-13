Skye Sherman

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.
There's a summer vacation — and then there's one you can't explain with a postcard. While plenty of travelers have their go-to spots for the summer, some trips are the stuff of legend and should be added to everyone's must-visit plans. Travel + Leisure
's classic summer vacation ideas promise to ignite inspiration, force you to think differently, and have you telling stories of your adventure for decades to come. Related: The Best Weekend Road Trips to Take This Summer
No matter how many passport
stamps you've collected or countries you've checked off your list, there's always a new corner of the globe left to discover. From road trips to train adventures to safaris, consider this your new bucket list and inspirational travel guide.