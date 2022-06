Sita Fidler

Sita Fidler is a graphic designer based in Portland, Oregon. After working in digital media at Aperture Foundation and Travel + Leisure as a photo editor, she transitioned into a career in graphic design in 2018. Most recently, she's worked as a brand designer at Driveaway, Vacasa, and HereNow Creative.



* Received a bachelor's degree in international relations and affairs at Lewis & Clark College

* Former digital photo journalist at Explo at Yale

* Former digital media intern at Aperture Foundation