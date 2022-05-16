Siobhan Reid

Siobhan Reid is a freelance writer, editor, and copywriter based in New York City. She is currently the editor-in-residence at The Vintner Project and was previously an editor at Travel + Leisure, where she covered culture, design, style, and wellness. She has contributed to Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, The Washington Post, Departures, and Coveteur, among other publications. She also provides copywriting and consulting services for hospitality brands including Tripadvisor, Luxury Frontiers, Paradero Hotels, and Once Upon a Time Hospitality (where she's worked with clients like Jean-Georges Restaurants, Homestead Modern, Mondrian Hotels, and Thompson Hotels).

* 5+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in English cultural studies and politics, law, and society from McGill University
Hôtel Les Deux Gares Is the Coolest, and Most Colorful, New Place to Stay in Paris
Video
London-born design star Luke Edward Hall brought his signature aesthetic to a new hotel in Paris’s 10th Arrondissement.
Top 3 Islands in Canada in 2020
The Top 5 Cities in Canada in 2020
The Top 5 International Spas in 2020
The Top 15 Domestic Spas in 2020
The Top 10 Canada City Hotels in 2020
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in Canada in 2020
The Top 15 Resort Hotels in Greater Miami Beach in 2020
The Maldives’ Most Luxurious New Resort Has a Treetop Restaurant (Video)
The JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa is taking island luxury to new heights.
The Top 15 Resort Hotels in Greater Miami Beach in 2020
The Maldives' Most Luxurious New Resort Has a Treetop Restaurant (Video)
The JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa is taking island luxury to new heights.
I Stayed at The Equinox Hotel and Didn't Exercise Once
What? I was too busy eating and sleeping.
Why You Should Skip the Hamptons and Head to Greenport, New York Instead
The North Fork town has all the charm of the Hamptons without any of the pretension.
T+L's Editor in Chief Takes Us on a Tour of Charleston
The Top 5 Cities in Canada in 2019
The Top 5 International Destination Spas in 2019
The Top 10 Destination Spas in the U.S. in 2019
The Top 10 City Hotels in Canada in 2019
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in Canada in 2019
Top 10 Greater Miami Beach Resort Hotels in 2019
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in Europe in 2019
The Top 10 Europe City Hotels in 2019
The Top 5 Hotels in Florence in 2019
The Hamptons Now Has a Japanese-inspired Wellness Retreat
And it's surprisingly approachable.
The Photographer Behind One of T+L's May 2019 Covers Reveals How He Got the Shot
Christopher Kennedy reminisces about his moment of inspiration on the sun-kissed Greek isle of Folegandros.
Where Designer Tory Burch Shops in Tokyo — and 5 Things She Always Packs
This New NYC Restaurant Is Designed to Feel Like the World's Best Dinner Party
Get ready to be social IRL.
