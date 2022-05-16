Siobhan Reid

Siobhan Reid is a freelance writer, editor, and copywriter based in New York City. She is currently the editor-in-residence at The Vintner Project and was previously an editor at Travel + Leisure, where she covered culture, design, style, and wellness. She has contributed to Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, The Washington Post, Departures, and Coveteur, among other publications. She also provides copywriting and consulting services for hospitality brands including Tripadvisor, Luxury Frontiers, Paradero Hotels, and Once Upon a Time Hospitality (where she's worked with clients like Jean-Georges Restaurants, Homestead Modern, Mondrian Hotels, and Thompson Hotels).



* 5+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English cultural studies and politics, law, and society from McGill University