Simon Willis

View of a group of people on a cruise ship in silhouette as the ship cruises into a harbour at sunrise
This Incredible Two-week Cruise Goes to the World's Most Isolated Islands — and You Can Book It Right Now
The rugged Subantarctic islands have attracted hardy travelers for decades, but aboard a luxury Ponant cruise, the sailing is smooth.
Two scenes in Switzerland's Engadine Valley, including a view of the Inn River, and the white and wood exterior of the Museum Susch
With the opening of the Muzeum Susch, the serene Engadine Valley has become a surprising cultural capital.
The long-neglected architectural jewels, dating to the 19th Century, are now being celebrated and restored to their former splendor.
The Mekong River is the lifeline of Southeast Asia, and the best way to explore it is via a traditional teak boat that sails through the bewitching landscapes of Laos.
Chile's Aysén Region Is a Dreamscape of Towering Mountains, Crystalline Lakes, and Sublime Glaciers
Patagonia is well known as one of the world’s natural wonders. But within it lies Aysén, a territory so remote and untrodden, international visitors are only now waking up to its charms.