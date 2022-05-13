Simon Willis

Simon Willis is a travel journalist covering Latin America and Switzerland. He's explored drug lords' ranches for The Washington Post and snapchatted about eating a Swiss cheese sandwich for Matador Network. In addition to writing about travel, Simon covers sports and has reported on live soccer matches, interviewed high-profile players, and covered press conferences. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Boston Globe, Afar, Bradt Travel Guides, TravelMag, Adventure Cyclist, Delta Sky, and Matador Network.