Simon Willis

Simon Willis is a travel journalist covering Latin America and Switzerland. He's explored drug lords' ranches for The Washington Post and snapchatted about eating a Swiss cheese sandwich for Matador Network. In addition to writing about travel, Simon covers sports and has reported on live soccer matches, interviewed high-profile players, and covered press conferences. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Boston Globe, Afar, Bradt Travel Guides, TravelMag, Adventure Cyclist, Delta Sky, and Matador Network.
This Incredible Two-week Cruise Goes to the World's Most Isolated Islands — and You Can Book It Right Now
 The rugged Subantarctic islands have attracted hardy travelers for decades, but aboard a luxury Ponant cruise, the sailing is smooth.
Switzerland's Engadine Valley Is Europe's New Center for Contemporary Art
With the opening of the Muzeum Susch, the serene Engadine Valley has become a surprising cultural capital.
Singapore’s Candy-Colored Shop-Houses Are a Record of the City’s Multicultural History
The long-neglected architectural jewels, dating to the 19th Century, are now being celebrated and restored to their former splendor.
A Luxury River Cruise Down the Mekong Is the Best Way to See Laos
The Mekong River is the lifeline of Southeast Asia, and the best way to explore it is via a traditional teak boat that sails through the bewitching landscapes of Laos.
Chile's Aysén Region Is a Dreamscape of Towering Mountains, Crystalline Lakes, and Sublime Glaciers
Patagonia is well known as one of the world’s natural wonders. But within it lies Aysén, a territory so remote and untrodden, international visitors are only now waking up to its charms.
