Shivani Vora

Shivani Vora is a lifestyle and travel writer who calls Manhattan's Upper East Side home. Her journalistic work has led to adventures such as camping with the Maasai people in Tanzania, gorilla trekking in Rwanda, hiking on the Assynt coast of Scotland, and exploring Cambodia's new Riviera. She also takes yearly trips to her birthplace of India, where her passion for exploration was first sparked.



Shivani began her career as a travel writer at Forbes.com. She is now a regular contributor to The New York Times, CNN.com, Elle Decor, Travel + Leisure, The Washington Post, Luxury Magazine, Celebrated Living, and more. When she's not on the road or writing, she's spending as much time as possible with her two daughters.