Sherri Eisenberg

For those who want an adventure-focused trip to Southeast Asia — with all the creature comforts — a river cruise is a great way to travel. Cruise companies have been offering voyages to Vietnam and Cambodia along the Mekong River for many years, but the new Scenic Spirit sets itself apart because it has been designed with an impressive attention to detail. The 68-passenger vessel offers an understated celebration of the region: the foyer is filled with gorgeous local flowers, from a giant vase of tight, pink lotus blossoms to huge urns filled with deep purple orchids. Dark, polished teak seems to line every surface, and the shady aft pool (not a feature you can take for granted on river ships) is home to a bar, Bonsai trees, and a Balinese-style day bed that’s suspended from the ceiling. And while the design is elegant, the dress code onboard is relaxed and casual. The ship sails overnight, docks everyday, and most of the trip takes place on land rather than on the river. After watching cars and motorbikes whiz around you from a tuk tuk in Cambodia or wandering through dense food markets filled with intense sights, sounds, and smells, returning to the serenity of the ship offers a welcomingly peaceful respite. Scenic Spirit sails year-round except for the summer months, offering a variety of land extensions that take you even deeper into Cambodia and Vietnam. The Mekong, however, has gotten more crowded over the last five years. While Scenic’s sailings are more expensive than others — fares start at $3,145 for the eight-day sailing, a trip that starts in Siem Reap and ends in Ho Chi Minh (or vice versa) — those longer trips may be a better deal. They often include hotel nights in gorgeous properties as well as private special events, such as a dinner in a temple, that would be impossible to arrange on your own. The 13-day tour, for example, is just $2,000 dollars more than the eight-day sailing and includes airfare as well as several days in Siem Reap (allowing guests to see Angkor Wat) and Ho Chi Minh on either side of the cruise. Read on for an inside look at sailing on this gorgeous new river ship.
If you thought all cruises were the same, you haven’t taken a river cruise. While the basics are comparable to an ocean cruise—you pay once and get lodging, meals, and activities bundled together—these ships are designed with the width of the river and the height of the bridges in mind. As a result, passengers will see smaller vessels and passenger counts: usually just under 200 guests. Less space means you won’t likely find onboard rock climbing walls or zip lines (think: the 6,780-guest Harmony of the Seas, from Royal Caribbean) though you’ll find the experience is more intimae and inclusive. River cruisers often enjoy complimentary, guided walking tours of ports, free Wi-Fi, and wine with lunch and dinner. Because you won’t find hot nightlife or sprawling, floating casinos, the appeal of a river cruise is simple: You unpack once, and get to see an immense swathe of countryside without having to navigate train schedules or rent a car. In addition, most river cruises (save for select holiday and summer sailings) are adults-only. River-sailing ships tend to attract a more sophisticated—and yes, older—crowd, though young travelers shouldn’t be deterred if they’re more concerned with destinations than with onboard parties. Most travelers associate Europe with river cruising (dozens of new cruise ships recently launched in this region), with barges navigating every imaginable waterway, from the Danube to the Moselle). But there are rivers all over the world, like the Chobe in Africa and the famed Nile, that can be explored by boat, on vessels designed to reflect the style of the region. Take a trip on one of the best river cruises in the world to see the charming, riverfront villages you’d otherwise miss. No matter where you go, we promise you’ll find it impossible not to unwind and relax.
Cruising isn’t only for travelers seeking a leisurely way to flit between Caribbean islands while sipping piña coladas. The coastlines of Greece, Italy, France, and Spain, for example, boast ancient port cities and are home to a vast array of architectural sites and historic attractions. Instead of palm trees and coral reefs, cruisers can explore Athens’ Acropolis and Venice’s canals. Mediterranean cruisers may trade a day of snorkeling for a day wandering around the Vatican, or tackling Florence’s Uffizi Gallery. Even travelers who have seen it all will enjoy Mediterranean cruises that frequent small, lesser-known ports in the Greek and Turkish isles. And after all, who said you had to forgo beach time to visit this edge of the Earth? Instead of a rum-filled coconut, you can simply sip a glass of glass of Amaro liqueur. Mediterranean cruises can be a perfect introduction to the region for first-time visitors, or provide a deep dive into the local culture and antiquities. Of course, food lovers, sun worshippers, and shoppers won’t be disappointed with a cruise in this part of the world. Ready to set sail? Before booking your cruise, consider how spectacular those views of Croatia and Sardinia, the Amalfi Coast and the Bosporus will be. Unlike a cruise that spends days crossing the Atlantic, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on the passing scenery. It’s worth the splurge for a balcony. While the vast majority of cruise lines have ships that sail here in the warm spring and summer, there are also options during the cooler, off-season period. Temperatures may drop, but as early as autumn travelers will be treated to thin crowds and far more affordable attractions and diversions. And don’t underestimate the benefit of a sunburn-free vacation. From all-inclusive luxury liners to family-friendly cruise ships, these are our favorite ships that sail the Med.
A cruise to the Bahamas is a tempting vacation treat—so close by, and yet so sunny and warm, just when you’re craving a seaside escape. The allure of white sand as soft as powdered sugar, and the appeal of pale blue water to chill your warm skin, is undeniable. Once there, you can also snorkel, dive, and admire the fish-filled reefs that are common in this part of the world. So why aren’t you sailing there now? After all, there are lots of embarkation ports to choose from: Miami, Port Canaveral (near Orlando), Fort Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), and even New York City. Indeed, if you choose to depart from Manhattan’s West Side cruise ship terminal, you may save yourself a flight if you live within driving distance, but you will add on several days until you reach the sand-in-your-toes islands of the Bahamas. Once there, you can get a day-pass to a popular resort and be by the surf while the hotel guests are still waking up. Another unique appeal of the Bahamas, when compared to other warm and beachy cruise destinations, is the temptation of private islands. These “islands”—often just peninsulas, or acres of land gated off from the rest of the isle—serve as hotel-less resort areas for use exclusively by cruise ships. You’ll find a whole slew of fabulous amenities: think lounge chairs, water sports, 5K challenges, cabanas for rent, BBQ cookouts, adults-only beaches, and yes, even water slides, splash parks, swimming pools, zip lines and roller coasters. In addition, when you visit one of these private islands, you can also sign up for shore excursions that include snorkeling trips and boat rides. Best of all, if you want to just lie in the sand ordering frozen drinks all day, the lines make that as easy as waving your arm in the air. Here, some of the ships that sail to this gorgeous destination. Sherri Eisenberg is the Editorial Director ofShermansCruise.com, a new cruise deals and advice site.
