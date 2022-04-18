Shane Mitchell

Shane Mitchell has contributed to Travel + Leisure for more than three decades, in evolving roles as a columnist, contributing editor, special correspondent, and tastemaker. Her expertise coalesces around ethical travel and cultural awareness. Shane contributes to other publications ranging from Adirondack Life to The New York Times. She is the editor-at-large for Saveur and writes a monthly column on equity and justice in the food space.

* Won three James Beard Foundation awards, including the M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Prize
* Author of "Far Afield" (Ten Speed Press, 2016)
* Work anthologized in the "Best American Food Writing" series
Where to Go in Asheville, North Carolina
Article
Neighborhoods all over the classic Blue Ridge Mountain getaway are coming to life. This is where to go.
Three Startlingly Simple Dishes Getting a Foodie Makeover
Article
You'll never look at oatmeal the same way again.
Improving American Airports
Article
When it comes to innovation and bold design, U.S. terminals are far behind their international counterparts. T+L assesses the American airport experience and how it’s changing—for the better.
How a New Luxury Resort Is Transforming St. Kitts
Article
Shop Like a Local: New Delhi
Gallery
En Inde designer Anupama Sukh Lalvani creates fiercely bold pieces (such as these gold-​plated cube bangles) that transition well from day to night. Lalvani—who cofounded the line with Sonal Sood in 2004—works with raw (not precious) materials, including leather, jute, and steel. "Delhi is an old city with new blood coming in daily," she says. "Whether they're the Louboutin-clad or those in leather kolapuri sandals—both embrace our aesthetic." What about India inspires her? "The crazy contrasts and belief systems, the geography and varying landscapes, the architecture of mosques and Hindu temples, women in sculpture and mythology—India caught between the past and the future." 125/126 Meharchand Market, first floor; 91-11/4905-0832; $100 each.
Designer Carla Sersale's Mumbai Inspiration
Article
Travel Uniform: Grace Leo, CEO of GLA Hotels
Article
Four Affordable Inns in the Caribbean
Article
The Mississippi Delta’s Small-Town Culture
Article
Searching for authentic American culture? Find it in the Mississippi Delta, where three small towns embrace and redefine their long-standing traditions.
Kit Kemp's Travel Inspiration
Article
Lady Gaga Opens Philip Treacy Show in London
Article
Bebel Gilberto at Brasil Summerfest in Central Park
Article
Guide to the Maldives’ Best Hotels
Article
Searching for the next great escape? Head to the Maldives, where we found eight hotels that make the long trip worthwhile.
Top Kitchen Essentials Shops
Article
When it comes to colorful markets, cooking tools, and esoteric ingredients, these kitchen essentials shops lead the way.
The Last of the Lodges: 25 American Greats
Article
Rustic pleasures, from Alaska to Maine
Q&A: J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr.
Article
Great Artisanal Ice Cream Parlors
Article
Two Road Shows: New Films Worth Watching
Article
Travel Outfit: Anna Trzebinksi
Article
Borrowing Berkeley Hotel’s Vintage Accessories
Article
2002 T+L 100 Great Escapes: Mind + Body
Article
Expert Airport Survival Tips
Article
Want to get to your final destination faster? Savvy frequent fliers share their travel secrets.
An Ode to John Galliano, Claridge's, and, of course, Christmas
Article
Relaxing Retreat in Anguilla
Article
With a buzzing hotel scene, barbecue, and calypso beats, this 16-mile-long Caribbean island makes for a carefree winter getaway.
The It List 2006
Article
What defines a great hotel now? Travel + Leisure editors crisscrossed the globe to find out. From urban oases to jungle retreats, from a castle fit for the Sun King to the latest from hotel czar Ian Schrager, we considered hundreds of contenders, weighing their pedigrees and potential. Here, our picks of the year's 15 coolest new hotels, including an exclusive look at some of the most anticipated debuts on the horizon. Each of these singular properties embodies what a hotel can (and should) be. Let the buzz begin...
