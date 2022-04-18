Shane Mitchell

En Inde designer Anupama Sukh Lalvani creates fiercely bold pieces (such as these gold-​plated cube bangles) that transition well from day to night. Lalvani—who cofounded the line with Sonal Sood in 2004—works with raw (not precious) materials, including leather, jute, and steel. "Delhi is an old city with new blood coming in daily," she says. "Whether they're the Louboutin-clad or those in leather kolapuri sandals—both embrace our aesthetic." What about India inspires her? "The crazy contrasts and belief systems, the geography and varying landscapes, the architecture of mosques and Hindu temples, women in sculpture and mythology—India caught between the past and the future." 125/126 Meharchand Market, first floor; 91-11/4905-0832; $100 each.