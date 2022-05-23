Shaistha Khan

Shaistha Khan is a Toronto-based freelance culture writer who writes on Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and South Asia. Her work has appeared in BBC Travel, Al Jazeera, TRT World, The National UAE, Arab News, Aramco World, Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Lonely Planet Riyadh, Teen Vogue, Shondaland, and several in-flight magazines. In addition to freelance writing, Shaistha is a communications professional with over nine years of experience across the oil and gas, training and development, hospitality, and travel and tourism industries. She's developed content for several prominent brands including Saudia Airlines, The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (ITHRA), the Visit Saudi official tourism website, Kempinski Al Khobar, Hilton MENA, and more.



* 5+ years of experience working as a freelance writer

* Received a master's degree in business administration, HR, and marketing from the Birla Institute of Technology