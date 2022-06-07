Scott Mayerowitz

Scott Mayerowitz has covered the airline and travel industries for The Points Guy, Associated Press, and ABC News for over a decade. He is the executive editor of The Points Guy and the former deputy global business editor at The Associated Press, where he also covered travel for a number of years. Scott began his career as a reporter for The Providence Journal and The Walt Disney Company. Today, he oversees The Points Guy's daily and long-term coverage of the airline, hotel, and cruise, as well as points, miles, and credit card news.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in public policy from Wesleyan University