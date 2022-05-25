Scott Gilman

Gilman spent seven years living and traveling throughout Japan before returning to the United States to create his company, JapanQuest Journeys. He returns multiple times per year to stay up-to-date on the latest goings-on in the country, including its best new hotels and less frequented destinations. All of which he incorporates into his clients' itineraries — think traditional Japanese ryokans with hot-spring baths, a visit to a sake microbrewery, or an evening in a Buddhist temple mountain retreat. A recent 15-day trip included a cultural venture to Naoshima Island, known for its contemporary art museums and site-specific installations.