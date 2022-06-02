Scarlett Lindeman

Scarlett Lindeman is a chef, writer, and researcher based in Mexico City. Her work has focused on how Mexican migration shapes Mexican cuisine in the United States; the axis of production/consumption and power; and more generally, foodways and culture. Her work has been published academically in peer-reviewed academic journals and more popularly, in TheAtlantic.com, Lucky Peach, Saveur, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and The Los Angeles Times, among others.

* Chef and co-owner of Cicatriz, a popular CDMX restaurant
* Co-author of the cookbook, "Dinner at the Long Table"
* Received her master's degree in food studies from New York University
* Former Ph.D. candidate at the CUNY Graduate Center in Sociology
This Under-the-radar Culinary Festival Brings Chefs to the Yucatán to Spotlight Mayan Culture
Article
Advertisement
Mérida Is Where Mexicans Go on Vacation — Here's How to Spend Three Perfect Days There
Article
Now that Cancun and its neighboring cities are drawing an international party crowd, travelers are looking inland.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com