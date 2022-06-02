Scarlett Lindeman

Scarlett Lindeman is a chef, writer, and researcher based in Mexico City. Her work has focused on how Mexican migration shapes Mexican cuisine in the United States; the axis of production/consumption and power; and more generally, foodways and culture. Her work has been published academically in peer-reviewed academic journals and more popularly, in TheAtlantic.com, Lucky Peach, Saveur, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and The Los Angeles Times, among others.



* Chef and co-owner of Cicatriz, a popular CDMX restaurant

* Co-author of the cookbook, "Dinner at the Long Table"

* Received her master's degree in food studies from New York University

* Former Ph.D. candidate at the CUNY Graduate Center in Sociology