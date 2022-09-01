Saryn Chorney

Saryn is a freelance writer and editor who has covered celebrity travel, fashion, and beauty for over a decade at multiple print and digital publications. She most recently was a Senior Editor at People.com. She has also been the weddings editor for two outlets, writing about honeymoons and destination weddings. Her focus has since shifted to human health and wellness, animals, the environment, and sustainability — including eco-friendly products and travel. Saryn has a BA in Communications and Film from UPENN. In 2022, she received her MA in Animal Studies, within the Environmental Studies department at NYU.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is a top travel media brand with a mission to inform and inspire passionate travelers. Our expert team includes a network of hundreds of writers and photographers across the globe, all providing a local eye on the best places to stay, eat, and explore. We reach an audience that takes 76 million round trips annually, offering valuable travel tips, ideas and inspiration, and products you need to get you to your destination — whether it’s a small town or big city, beach or lake, national park or theme park, road trip, cruise, or long-haul flight, and everything in between. Learn more about us and our editorial process