Sarah Souli

Sarah Souli is a freelance journalist currently based in Greece. For the past decade, she has lived and worked across Europe, North Africa, Central America, and the Middle East, reporting on everything from little-known wine regions to refugee rights in the Mediterranean. Her work has appeared in The Economist, Vice Magazine, The Guardian, Allure, Travel + Leisure, Teen Vogue, Politico, The New Republic, France24, Arte, Apartamento, World Politics Review, Al Jazeera, Condé Nast Traveler, Quartz, Al-Monitor, and others. Prior to transitioning into being a freelance journalist, Sarah was a staff writer for Tibor Kalman's Colors magazine. Her journalism has been supported by Fabrica, the International Women's Media Fund, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation's Incubator for Media Education and Development, and the Alfred Toepfer Stiftung.

* Received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania
* Author of "Moon Guides: Athens and the Greek Islands" (Hachette)
* Online editor for Tunisia's pavilion at the 2017 Arte Biennale di Venezia
Sailing Around Greece in the Fall Offers a Second Chance at Summer
Article
Here's why autumn is the best time to sail the Aegean Sea.
Advertisement
A Tasting Tour of the Greek Islands' Best Natural Wineries
Article
In the Cyclades, innovative producers are operating under the philosophy that less really can be more.
This Dreamy Greek Villa Offers a Private Chef, Infinity Pool, and Customized Language and Art Classes
Article
White Key Villas in Greece pairs language, art, and architecture lessons with a sun-soaked beach vacation for a fully immersive stay.
6 Greek Destinations Where the Locals Love to Go
Article
A local in Greece shares the top travel destinations in the country where the Greeks love to go.
The Best European Wine Regions You've Never Heard Of
Article
Who knew Serbia produces some of the continent's best bottles?
This All-Natural Greek Skincare Line Features Ingredients That Are Made by Monks
Article
Facialist Dimitra Goula makes products that are so natural, you can eat them.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com