Sarah Souli

Sarah Souli is a freelance journalist currently based in Greece. For the past decade, she has lived and worked across Europe, North Africa, Central America, and the Middle East, reporting on everything from little-known wine regions to refugee rights in the Mediterranean. Her work has appeared in The Economist, Vice Magazine, The Guardian, Allure, Travel + Leisure, Teen Vogue, Politico, The New Republic, France24, Arte, Apartamento, World Politics Review, Al Jazeera, Condé Nast Traveler, Quartz, Al-Monitor, and others. Prior to transitioning into being a freelance journalist, Sarah was a staff writer for Tibor Kalman's Colors magazine. Her journalism has been supported by Fabrica, the International Women's Media Fund, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation's Incubator for Media Education and Development, and the Alfred Toepfer Stiftung.



* Received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania

* Author of "Moon Guides: Athens and the Greek Islands" (Hachette)

* Online editor for Tunisia's pavilion at the 2017 Arte Biennale di Venezia