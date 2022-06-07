Sarah Rose

Sarah Rose is a journalist and the best-selling author of "D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Sabotaged the Nazis, Armed the Resistance and Helped Win World War II" and "For All The Tea In China: How England Stole the World's Favorite Drink and Changed History." Sarah has been a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal for over a decade and wrote the Dynasties column for the Greater New York section from 2013 to 2015. Today, she writes about trends in food, travel, fashion, lifestyle, and real estate for a variety of publications. Her work has appeared in Men's Fitness, Bon Appétit, Outside, Men's Journal, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, The Saturday Evening Post, Robb Report, Islands, Budget Travel, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Brides, and many other publications.

* 25+ years of experience as a journalist covering travel, lifestyle, fashion, and food
* Former columnist at The Wall Street Journal, Men's Fitness magazine, and The Saturday Evening Post
* Former staff writer at The Miami Herald, Reuters, CBS's Watch! magazine
* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Harvard University
* Received a master's degree in humanities from the University of Chicago
