Sarah Reid

Sarah Reid is an award-winning Australian freelance travel writer, editor, author, and sustainable travel expert with a passion for positive impact travel. Sarah has traversed more than 120 countries to research articles for leading travel titles around the world and has a passion for inspiring travel that benefits destinations as much as visitors.



* 20+ years of experience working as a journalist and editor

* Australian Society of Travel Writers' 2020 Travel Writer of the Year

* 2020 Travel Media Awards Specialist Travel Writer of the Year

* Author of "The Sustainable Travel Handbook" and "The Solo Travel Handbook," published by Lonely Planet

* Co-author of more than 20 travel guides and reference books, including "Sustainable Escapes," published by Lonely Planet

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and a graduate certificate in sustainable tourism management