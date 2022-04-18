Sarah Reid

Sarah Reid is an award-winning Australian freelance travel writer, editor, author, and sustainable travel expert with a passion for positive impact travel. Sarah has traversed more than 120 countries to research articles for leading travel titles around the world and has a passion for inspiring travel that benefits destinations as much as visitors.

* 20+ years of experience working as a journalist and editor
* Australian Society of Travel Writers' 2020 Travel Writer of the Year
* 2020 Travel Media Awards Specialist Travel Writer of the Year
* Author of "The Sustainable Travel Handbook" and "The Solo Travel Handbook," published by Lonely Planet
* Co-author of more than 20 travel guides and reference books, including "Sustainable Escapes," published by Lonely Planet
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and a graduate certificate in sustainable tourism management
