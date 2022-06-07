Sarah Miller

Sarah Miller is an award-winning editor with more than 30 years of experience covering luxury lifestyle sectors. She was the founding editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveller UK, which she ran for 15 years before launching Condé Nast Traveller in India and China. On leaving Condé Nast after 17 years, she was appointed as the European editor of Travel + Leisure. Throughout her journalism career, Sarah has worked on a range of projects, including helping to launch Blueprint, the leading architecture and design magazine; editing arts and design for Elle UK, and serving as assistant editor of The Sunday Times (launching Style magazine) and associate editor and arts editor of The Daily Telegraph. Based in London, she is well connected in the luxury hospitality sector, as well as in the sectors of visual arts, film, fashion, architecture, and design. She is currently the luxury brand ambassador of The Wall Street Journal and the founder and CEO of Sarah Miller & Partners.



* 30+ years of experience covering architecture, design, hotels, restaurants, fashion, wellness, and travel

* Governor of the Royal College of Arts for 15 years and is now an honorary fellow

* Won the Editor of the Year award from the British Society of Magazine Editors seven times

* Trustee of the Whitechapel Gallery

* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from the University of Oxford