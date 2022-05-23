Sarah Kuta

Sarah Kuta is an award-winning Colorado-based writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering travel and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, NBC News, Food & Wine, Fodor's, Runner's World, Robb Report, The Denver Post, Lonely Planet, AAA magazine, AllRecipes, Realtor.com, Apartment Therapy, Simplemost, Livability, 5280 Magazine, and more. She also specializes in writing for alumni and campus magazines for schools such as the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Indiana State University, Northwestern University, Adams State University, University of Colorado Boulder, and Colorado School of Mines.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University