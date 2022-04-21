Sarah L. Knapp is the founder of Mappy Hour (mappyhour.org), a community platform that connects urban dwellers to outdoor recreation in cities. Through inspiring stories, communal mentorship, and monthly meetups, Mappy Hour provides space for urban dwellers in over 10 cities to connect with the outdoors. Sarah has been recognized by Outdoor Retailer's Inspiration Awards, Outdoor Industry Women's Coalition, The Appalachian Mountain Club, and other industry leaders for the work she's done shifting perceptions of the outdoors for urban populations. Sarah's previous companies include offMetro, an award-winning green travel publication, and OutdoorFest, a 10-day outdoor adventure festival in NYC. She speaks and writes on adventure, urban outdoors, and the outdoor recreation industry.