Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan is an award-winning travel writer who has traveled across six continents to report for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Condé Nast Traveler (U.S., U.K., India, and Middle East editions), Saveur, Food & Wine, Surface, Vogue (US and India editions), Virtuoso Life, and many other titles. She is currently the editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveller Middle East. Previously, she was an editor at Travel + Leisure and Gotham magazines in New York City. Sarah has lived in six countries on three continents (Canada, Saudi Arabia, India, the U.S., South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, where she's now based).



* 10+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor

* Won numerous Lowell Thomas travel journalism awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, as well as awards from the South Asian Journalists Association, North American Travel Journalists Association, and Solas Awards

* Work Published in anthologies like "New York Times 36 Hours World: 150 Cities from Abu Dhabi to Zurich," "The Places We've Been: Field Reports from Travelers Under 35," and "Best American Travel Writing 2021"

* Co-founder of Travel Is Better in Color

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Boston College

* Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University