Sarah Jenks-Daly

Sarah Jenks-Daly is a television producer, writer, and editor based in New York. She is currently a supervising producer at Late Night with Seth Meyers. Sarah began her career as an assistant entertainment editor at Teen Vogue, where she worked for three years before becoming a freelance entertainment consultant and writer. Her travel writing has appeared in Travel + Leisure and Architectural Digest.



* Received a bachelor's degree in history from Boston College