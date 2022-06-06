Sarah Jenks-Daly

Sarah Jenks-Daly is a television producer, writer, and editor based in New York. She is currently a supervising producer at Late Night with Seth Meyers. Sarah began her career as an assistant entertainment editor at Teen Vogue, where she worked for three years before becoming a freelance entertainment consultant and writer. Her travel writing has appeared in Travel + Leisure and Architectural Digest.

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from Boston College
The Utah Ski Destination You'll Want to Visit Next
Article
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com