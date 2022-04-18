Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon

The Caribbean isn't just Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon's beat, it's also her passion. She's an award-winning journalist, on-screen host, and Caribbean travel expert who has lived in the region and worked in the industry for decades. So if you want to track down the best souvenir store in Tulum, the coolest place to sip a planteur in St. Barts, or to find out exactly why Jamaican KFC tastes so good (and it does!), she's your go-to. A black-belt shopper, Sarah's not-so-hidden talent is the ability to sniff out a "shopportunity" anywhere in the world. Based in Miami, she's also "jetsetter-in-chief" at JetSetSarah.com, where her passions – travel, style, and fitness – meet. With more than two decades of experience in the industry, she creates custom print, online, and video content about all aspects of Caribbean travel and lifestyle for brands including Food & Wine, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, AARP, Islands, The Globe and Mail, and The Telegraph. Her work has also been published in the in-flight magazines and blogs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, and Air Jamaica.



* Former executive editor of Caribbean Travel + Life magazine

* 20+ years of experience as a Caribbean expert

* Appeared as a travel expert on the Travel Channel, PBS, and Discovery

* Featured in National Geographic, Runner's World, The Washington Post, The New York Post, and Every Day with Rachael Ray

* Won the Marcia Vickery-Wallace Award for excellence in travel journalism (2011)

* Her feed, @JetSetSarah, was named one of New York Magazine's best travel Instagrams to follow (2017)