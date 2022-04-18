Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon

The Caribbean isn't just Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon's beat, it's also her passion. She's an award-winning journalist, on-screen host, and Caribbean travel expert who has lived in the region and worked in the industry for decades. So if you want to track down the best souvenir store in Tulum, the coolest place to sip a planteur in St. Barts, or to find out exactly why Jamaican KFC tastes so good (and it does!), she's your go-to. A black-belt shopper, Sarah's not-so-hidden talent is the ability to sniff out a "shopportunity" anywhere in the world. Based in Miami, she's also "jetsetter-in-chief" at JetSetSarah.com, where her passions – travel, style, and fitness – meet. With more than two decades of experience in the industry, she creates custom print, online, and video content about all aspects of Caribbean travel and lifestyle for brands including Food & Wine, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, AARP, Islands, The Globe and Mail, and The Telegraph. Her work has also been published in the in-flight magazines and blogs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, and Air Jamaica.

* Former executive editor of Caribbean Travel + Life magazine
* 20+ years of experience as a Caribbean expert
* Appeared as a travel expert on the Travel Channel, PBS, and Discovery
* Featured in National Geographic, Runner's World, The Washington Post, The New York Post, and Every Day with Rachael Ray
* Won the Marcia Vickery-Wallace Award for excellence in travel journalism (2011)
* Her feed, @JetSetSarah, was named one of New York Magazine's best travel Instagrams to follow (2017)
How to Take a Caribbean Vacation — While Acknowledging Its Painful Past
Article
What do you know about the history of your favorite Caribbean island? Or the previous lives of that luxurious seaside resort?
The Top 5 Puerto Rico Resorts
Video
The Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
Video
13 New Hotels in the Caribbean — From Family-friendly Resorts to Private-island Retreats
Article
Introducing the Caribbean class of 2021! Check out this year’s crop of new Caribbean resorts.
Resorts Across the Caribbean Are Pioneering a New Kind of 'Contactless Vacation'
Article
Caribbean destinations are developing new ways to make travel safer for guests and locals alike. Travel + Leisure hit a handful of islands to see how they’re pulling it off.
These Private Caribbean Hideaways Are Perfect for a Winter Escape
Article
You can still find that safe, sun-kissed Caribbean escape — if you look at the right under-the-radar islands and resorts.
Everything You Need to Know About Traveling to the Bahamas Right Now, According to Someone Who Went
Article
Here’s how to keep yourself and others safe and healthy on a trip to the Bahamas.
This Quiet Town on St. Lucia’s West Coast Has Sulfur Springs, Forested Mountains, and One of the World’s Best Restaurants
Article
Orlando’s in Soufrière, St. Lucia was recently named one of the World’s Best Restaurants by Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine. It’s worth planning a trip around — here’s what you should explore once you’re there.
What's a 'Runcation?' Just Ask These Travelers Who Will Go Anywhere to Lace Up Their Sneakers
Article
For many of us, a vacation isn’t worth taking unless it involves packing a pair of running shoes.
The Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in 2020
Article
Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in 2020
Video
The Top Islands in Africa and the Middle East in 2020
Article
The Top 5 Islands in Mexico and Central and South America in 2020
Article
Meet the Young Chefs in Barbados Creating a Cuisine That Is Authentically, Unapologetically Bajan
Article
Bucking Eurocentric trends to create a local, sustainable food future.
Antigua Has 365 Beaches — but This New Resort Lets You Have One All to Yourself
Article
Why the newest build on the island is worth a visit.
Six Hurricane-Proof Caribbean Vacations
Article
