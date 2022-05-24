Sarah Gold

Sarah Gold is an award-winning writer and editor of compelling, meticulously researched travel and culture content for print and digital media. Her deep understanding of what makes a good story comes from more than 20 years of experience on both sides of the editorial desk. Her work has landed her on the mastheads and pages of some of the world's most respected publications.

* 15+ years of experience as a freelance travel and culture journalist for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, Departures, Afar, and numerous other national outlets
* 6+ years of experience as an editor of both travel guidebooks (at Fodor's) and digital content (at Travel + Leisure)
* Received a 2013 NATJA Gold Award for digital travel feature writing
* Received a 2013 Northern Lights Award for travel feature writing
Los Cabos Cuisine, Nouveau and Not
Article
Best & Worst Airlines for Lost Luggage 2009
Gallery
Whole Foods Launches Culinary-Themed Tours
Article
New Life for Nantucket's Oldest Resort
Article
World's Best Islands 2010
Gallery
The Best Hotels in India 2008
Article
During the past few decades, many of India's most splendid palaces have been converted to hotels and now, the lavish quarters and exquisite service once enjoyed by Indian kings are being savored by visitors.
World's Best Holiday Light Displays
Article
Illuminated extravaganzas from around the globe.
Finally, Some Good News on Wall Street
Article
Think Mountain-Climbing Is Tough? Not In The Italian Dolomites
Article
Guide to Hidden Airline Fees
Gallery
Planning to attend your annual family reunion in Chicago, you spend hours searching online for the best available plane fare. Finally, success: on a discount-booking site you find a round-trip ticket on US Airways for less than $180. Done deal. At the airport, though, you discover that checking your two suitcases (one heavy with presents for family members) will set you back $50. Then, on the plane, a flight attendant informs you that a pillow and blanket will cost you another $7. Headphones to screen out the crying baby in the next row: $5. Same price for a can of beer to help you take the edge off. By the time you’ve reached your destination, your wallet’s lighter by about $70—almost half the price of your original ticket. The extra fees that airlines now charge passengers—for everything from in-flight snacks to choosing a window or aisle seat—can accrue alarmingly fast. And when you can easily find yourself bumped from an overbooked flight, or sitting inexplicably on the tarmac for hours without taking off, they can seem like insult added to injury. But there are things you can do to keep the nickeling-and-diming under control, says George Hobica, who runs the online airfare monitoring site airfarewatchdog.com. “It would be great if the carriers had fee charts that laid out all these costs in a full-disclosure way,” he says. “But since they don’t, passengers need to be proactive.” Among Hobica’s suggestions for avoiding unexpected fees: Consider shipping your luggage. Ground transport via UPS, FedEx, or even Express Mail can cost less than checking at the airport—and makes tracking lost bags much easier. Leave Fido at home. A good pet-sitter is often more economical than the stiff fees (usually more than $100 per one-way flight) required to bring animals on board. Always book online. The good old-fashioned method of calling an airline to reserve by phone can now cost up to $35. Bring your own snacks, travel blanket, and pillow in your carry-on. And if you shell out once for a set of headphones, keep the adapter plug to bring with you on your next same-carrier flight. Don’t discount the “discount” airlines. Southwest Air, for example—long considered a budget option—is actually one of the only domestic carriers that doesn’t charge any extra fees. The reason, according to Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz: “What used to be considered ‘no frills’—like peanuts and sodas rather than full meals—are now considered amenities. Since we’ve always offered those things for free, we still do.”
Great Affordable City Hotels
Gallery
What would you expect to pay for accommodations in a palatial, elegantly decorated suite in one of London’s most famously posh neighborhoods?One that occupies an entire floor of a regal Victorian building, just a cobblestone’s throw from ritzy boîtes, exclusive restaurants, and one of the world’s most glorious antiques markets?And one that allows you to entertain your own guests—buzzing them inside for cocktails with a private doorbell, as you would at your own apartment?Perhaps $300 a night?$400? How does $160 a night sound? It’s true: staying at Main House, an intimate boutique property in Notting Hill—one of the more expensive neighborhoods in Europe, if not the world—is almost cheaper than staying home. And it’s not the only hotel of its kind. For those who know where to look, there are actually lots of petite, extraordinary, wallet-friendly lodgings (where low prices reflect the property’s modest size, not a deficiency in style or a low-economy special)—even in the world’s priciest cities. There are tricks to finding truly special small hotels—and most of them involve looking beyond the usual booking-engine searches. Author Tim Leffel, who specializes in seeking out and writing about great travel values (his latest book is titled Make Your Travel Dollars Worth a Fortune: The Contrarian Traveler’s Guide to Getting More for Less), says that many of the most authentic, stylish urban accommodations aren’t even listed on Web sites like expedia.com or orbitz.com. “Small hotels that have real character, a real sense of place, can be hard to find,“ Leffel says. “Some are family-owned, and others just don’t have the marketing resources to get listed on the big American booking sites. That’s why when you’re looking [on those sites], especially for places to stay in big cities, you usually find yourself scrolling through page after page of chain hotels.” A better idea, Leffel says, is to hunt down smaller Web sites that cater specifically to certain destinations (venere.com, a portal for travel in Italy, and travelfish.org, which focuses on Southeast Asia, are two examples he gives). Such sites are usually run by people who live in the countries they cover; many are even hosted by expats who’ve fallen in love with their adopted homes (and who don’t mind sharing their knowledge with other travelers). Another source for locating under-the-radar hotel gems, says Leffel, is the good old-fashioned guidebook. Since guidebook writers usually have to cover a lot of territory on a tight budget, it’s in their own best interest to find cost-effective lodgings that retain lots of local flavor. And finding the best guidebooks for your preferred destination won’t even cost you anything; you can comparison-shop at your local library or bookstore. Doing such research can be well worth the effort. You may uncover rare treasures like Novecento Boutique Hotel, a historic nine-room locanda (guesthouse) in Venice just a few minutes’ walk from St. Mark’s Cathedral. Or like the Hotel Côté Cour, in Beijing, a sumptuous converted mansion in the “Old City,” where the rooms surround a courtyard of blooming cherry and magnolia trees. Both these lodgings, and plenty more, can be had for less than $250 a night. So even if the economy’s got you down, says Leffel, there’s no reason you can’t still stay—and stay in style—in some of the world’s great cities. "You can still travel,” Leffel says. “You just need to travel smarter."
India's Most Romantic Places
Gallery
The architectural magnificence of the Taj Mahal has been glorified, exalted, and celebrated for three and a half centuries, and rightfully so. The monument’s ornate complex of minarets and pishtaqs (vaulted archways), topped by an opalescent white-marble dome and mirrored in a vast reflecting pool, is both colossal and ethereal; it’s been declared both a Wonder of the Ancient World and, more poetically, “an eternal teardrop on the cheek of time.” What’s even more wondrous about the Taj, though, is the love story behind it. Commissioned by the grief-stricken Moghul emperor Shah Jahan after the death of his favorite wife in 1631, the splendid palatial shrine is both a towering testament to lost love and a sanctuary in which it might be recovered (both the emperor and his wife made their final resting place inside the Taj’s walls). Is it possible to visit such a place—or even to gaze at it from a hotel-room window—and not feel deeply moved? The truth is, although it’s easily India’s most famous, the Taj is just one of the exceptionally romantic destinations in this vibrant, colorful, culturally rich country. India’s long history means it’s brimming with spectacular ancient temples and cities—some of which are much older (by hundreds of years) than the Taj. It’s hard not to feel humbled, for instance, in the Rajasthani desert mecca of Jaisalmer, whose beautifully preserved sandstone buildings are shadowed by a fort built in the 1100s. Nature has its romance in India, too. Few animals have inspired more vivid stories (or more wild imaginings) than the Bengal tiger—and this creature makes its home, along with other animals like antelope and sloth bears, in the north-central jungle preserves of Kanha and Ranthambhore national parks. (Lucky guests who stay at wilderness camps there can try for tiger-encounter stories of their own.) And for those who find romance in good old-fashioned opulence—the kind Indian maharajahs enjoyed, with sprawling palaces overlooking glittering lakes, gardens redolent with frangipani blossoms, and squadrons of personal attendants to fluff one’s cushions or freshen one’s martini—India’s royal residences–turned–hotels make it easy to get a taste of (and a taste for) old-school excess. It could almost be said that India is immoderately romantic—a place where the sights, sounds, tastes, and even words inspire indulgent flights of fancy. Could any description, for instance, read more passionately than Shah Jahan’s account of his masterpiece, the Taj? The sight of this mansion creates sorrowing sighs; And the sun and the moon shed tears from their eyes.
Affordable Travel Gift Guide 2008
Article
Practical and inspirational gifts for globe-trotters—all under $100.
