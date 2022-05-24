Sarah Gold

Sarah Gold is an award-winning writer and editor of compelling, meticulously researched travel and culture content for print and digital media. Her deep understanding of what makes a good story comes from more than 20 years of experience on both sides of the editorial desk. Her work has landed her on the mastheads and pages of some of the world's most respected publications.



* 15+ years of experience as a freelance travel and culture journalist for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, Departures, Afar, and numerous other national outlets

* 6+ years of experience as an editor of both travel guidebooks (at Fodor's) and digital content (at Travel + Leisure)

* Received a 2013 NATJA Gold Award for digital travel feature writing

* Received a 2013 Northern Lights Award for travel feature writing