Sarah Feldberg

Sarah Feldberg is an experienced writer and editor based in the San Francisco Bay Area who has reported for Travel + Leisure from Big Sur to South Africa. She is currently the editor for emerging products and audio at the San Francisco Chronicle and is the paper's former culture editor and assistant travel editor. As a travel writer and editor, she has covered the evolution of Las Vegas, California wine country's recovery after wildfires, swimming with whale sharks in Baja, and the revival of luxury rail travel.



* Won the 2021 California News Publishers Association award for Best Feature Story (second place)

* Won the 2021 Society of Features Journalism award for Best Integrated Storytelling (first place)

* Contributor to National Geographic, Afar, The Atlantic, NPR, and the BBC

* San Francisco guide writer for Washington Post's By the Way

* Editor-in-chief of Las Vegas Weekly for 5 years

* Las Vegas editor of Travel Weekly for 4 years