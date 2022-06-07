Sarah Amandolare

Sarah Amandolare is a science, culture, and travel journalist and researcher who has contributed to The New York Times, Science magazine, and The Guardian, among others. She has reported from Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Israel, and written travel articles and guidebooks on California, the Czech Republic, and Ireland. Sarah is a former digital coordinator at Dwell and a senior writer at Dulcinea Media. In addition to her editorial work, she also researches and writes policy reports about threats to economic mobility in New York City, including education inequality and immigration status.

* Selected for Institute for Journalism & Natural Resources' Gulf of Mexico (virtual) workshop for journalists in December 2020
