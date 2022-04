Sara Ruffin Costello

Sara Ruffin Costello and her family live in the Garden District in New Orleans where her design headquarters are located in a renovated church (The Church of Paul and Sara), which is also a noted cultural center attracting musicians, artists, and yogis. A veteran of the magazine publishing world (founding creative director of Domino magazine), Costello has covered news and style for a variety of blogs and publications including T Magazine and The Wall Street Journal. Sara's book credits include "Domino Book of Decorating," "American Master: Jeffrey Bilhuber," "About Decorating: The Remarkable Rooms of Richard Keith Langham," and most recently from Assouline, Hunt Slonem's "Gatekeeper: World of Folly" Costello currently designs for both commercial and residential clients, creating artistic, old-world interiors mixed with modern details. She also designs a small-batch clothing label, which expands on the bohemian elegance found in her interiors. Her interior design for The Chloe restaurant and hotel in New Orleans has garnered terrific reviews.