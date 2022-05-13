Sara Lieberman

Sara Lieberman is a writer and editor who has been living in Paris since 2014. Before making the shift into freelancing full-time, she held editorial roles in New York City at Seventeen.com, the New York Post, and Page Six. She now writes for a range of reputable media outlets and also focuses on editorial consultations, branded content, and editing longform work for other writers. Whether crafting a profile for The New York Times, a city guide for The Infatuation, a hotel review for Condé Nast Traveler, or a press release for a hospitality brand, she approaches every assignment with the goal of educating and servicing readers and clients.



* 20+ years of journalism experience

* Received a bachelor's degree in magazine journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications

* Former editorial director of Seventeen.com

* Former deputy Sunday features editor and executive editor at the New York Post

* Founder of substack publication/newsletter Overthinking