Sara Lieberman

A traveler learns to redefine the meaning of home by going away on her own.
Not every place to eat near the Louvre or Eiffel Tower is a tourist trap — but we turned to a local expert to weed out the best of the best.
One Paris local shares some common mistakes travelers make in the city — and how to avoid them.
The new Hotel Paradiso in Paris features screen projectors in each of its 36 rooms and more for cinephiles.
Do as the locals do, and visit one of these destinations in France.
In Paris, an expat reflects on the joy of receiving mail from her mom thousands of miles away.
In the City of Light, there's more to romance than chocolates, lingerie, and flowers.
Astounding architecture, everlasting light, and baguettes and cheese for dinner. Experience a weekend in the City of Light without breaking the bank.