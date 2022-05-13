Sara Lieberman

Sara Lieberman is a writer and editor who has been living in Paris since 2014. Before making the shift into freelancing full-time, she held editorial roles in New York City at Seventeen.com, the New York Post, and Page Six. She now writes for a range of reputable media outlets and also focuses on editorial consultations, branded content, and editing longform work for other writers. Whether crafting a profile for The New York Times, a city guide for The Infatuation, a hotel review for Condé Nast Traveler, or a press release for a hospitality brand, she approaches every assignment with the goal of educating and servicing readers and clients.

* 20+ years of journalism experience
* Received a bachelor's degree in magazine journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications
* Former editorial director of Seventeen.com
* Former deputy Sunday features editor and executive editor at the New York Post
* Founder of substack publication/newsletter Overthinking
Once Scared of Leaving Home, Here's How Traveling Alone As a Woman Changed My Life
Video
A traveler learns to redefine the meaning of home by going away on her own.
Advertisement
The Best Restaurants Near Paris Tourist Attractions, According to a Local
Article
Not every place to eat near the Louvre or Eiffel Tower is a tourist trap — but we turned to a local expert to weed out the best of the best.
9 Common Travel Mistakes to Avoid in Paris, According to a Local
Video
One Paris local shares some common mistakes travelers make in the city — and how to avoid them.
The First Cinema Hotel Opens in Paris — and Guests Get Their Own Screen Projectors in Rooms
Video
The new Hotel Paradiso in Paris features screen projectors in each of its 36 rooms and more for cinephiles.
7 Destinations in France Where the French Love to Go
Article
Do as the locals do, and visit one of these destinations in France.
Mail From My Mom in a Pandemic, an Ode to the USPS
Article
In Paris, an expat reflects on the joy of receiving mail from her mom thousands of miles away.
Paris, Je t'aime: How to Spend Valentine's Day in the French Capital
Article
In the City of Light, there's more to romance than chocolates, lingerie, and flowers.
Advertisement
Mon Dieu! Paris on $25 a Day—It Can Be Done
Article
Astounding architecture, everlasting light, and baguettes and cheese for dinner. Experience a weekend in the City of Light without breaking the bank.
Paris, Je t'aime: How to Spend Valentine's Day in the French Capital
Article
In the City of Light, there's more to romance than chocolates, lingerie, and flowers.
Mon Dieu! Paris on $25 a Day—It Can Be Done
Article
Astounding architecture, everlasting light, and baguettes and cheese for dinner. Experience a weekend in the City of Light without breaking the bank.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com