Sara B. Franklin

Sara B. Franklin is a journalist and oral historian whose work focuses on food and agriculture and their ties to popular culture, media, gender, performance, care, and identity. Sara teaches courses on food culture, writing, and oral history at NYU Gallatin. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Afar, and Travel + Leisure. Her writing is informed by her training in history, public health, oral history, and documentary studies, as well as her previous experience as an organic vegetable farmer, restaurant critic, anti-poverty and sustainable agriculture trainer and advocate, urban agriculture instructor, and researcher at the American Museum of Natural History.

Sara is the editor of the acclaimed anthology "Edna Lewis: At the Table with An American Original" (2018); co-author of "The Phoenicia Diner Cookbook" (2020); and is currently at work on a narrative portrait of legendary editor Judith Jones, for which she received a 2020-2021 NEH Public Scholars Fellowship. She lives with her twin children in Kingston, NY.

* Received a Ph.D. in food studies from New York University
* Former assistant content manager for the "Our Global Kitchens" exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History (2012-2013)
* Farmed in Massachusetts and New York and spent time working with agricultural and culinary activists in South Africa and Brazil
* Studied documentary radio and non-fiction at both the Duke Center for Documentary Studies and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies
