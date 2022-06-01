Sandy Lang

Sandy Lang has lived and worked in several historic houses in Charleston since moving there shortly after college, but her best apartment was on the third floor of an 1812 single house with a wide corner piazza, and views of the courtyard and two steeples. Today, she's a contributing editor to Charleston Magazine and a producer for Peter Frank Edwards Photographs, and her feature stories — about road trips, islands, oysters, barbecue, artists, chefs, wildlife and wild places, and all sorts of Lowcountry subjects — have been published in Charleston, Garden & Gun, Southern LivingLegends, and Maine.
