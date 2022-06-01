Sandra Ramani

Based in New York City, Sandra Ramani is a writer and editor who covers travel, spa, and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, Departures, Worth, Bloomberg Businessweek, Afar, New York Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, Organic Spa, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Modern Luxury, Premier Traveler, New York Daily News, Bridal Guide, Budget Travel, Essence, Redbook, NYTimes.com, MSNBC.com, UltraTravel, Destination Weddings & Honeymoons, Local Houston, HotelChatter, Fodor's.com, Elite Traveler, and Luxury Travel Advisor, among others. Sandra has served as the editor for Robb Report's digital travel section since 2019. She is also a senior contributing editor for Organic Spa Magazine and has served as a project editor for Afar.com, the editor-in-chief of Premier Traveler Magazine, and as an editor for Zagat (hotel books), Fodor's (New York City guides and Top 100 Hotel Awards projects), and NYMag.com (beauty and spa section). Along with the United States, she has lived in England, France, and Italy.



* 20+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor

* Author of "Day Trips from Dallas / Ft. Worth" (Globe Pequot Press), detailing the history and stories behind 25+ small towns in Texas

* Won the VisitBritain Travel Journalism Award for Best Newspaper Feature for her feature on visiting Jane Austen's England

* Received a bachelor of arts degree from Vassar College