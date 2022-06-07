Samantha Shankman

Samantha Shankman is a correspondent based in New York and Barcelona. She covers travel trends and news across Europe, Africa, and Central America for publications including Skift, Afar, and Boardroom. Samantha began her career as a founding employee of Skift, the travel industry's largest business news service. As the first reporter of a now 60+ team, she helped shape the outlet's editorial voice, produced daily news articles and long-form analytical pieces, and launched several products, including a weekly podcast and a video interview series. Following Skift, she became a news editor at Travel + Leisure, where she worked across print and digital platforms to help develop nascent news coverage and multimedia initiatives. Since going freelance in 2015, she's reported abroad in destinations as diverse as Qatar, Dubai, Spain, Germany, Norway, Italy, Israel, France, and Colombia.



* 10+ years of experience working as a journalist and editor

* Wrote "Don't Keep Your Day Job" (St. Martin's Press, November 2019) with the host of Apple Podcasts' #1 "Get Motivated" podcast, Cathy Heller

* Produced and directed Skift's first documentary-style video in Barcelona

* Conceptualized, wrote, and produced content projects for global brands including Environmental Defense Fund, Bose, Sakara Life, and Cocoran

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and global justice studies from James Madison University