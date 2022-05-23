Sal DiBenedetto

Sal DiBenedetto is a content creator, photographer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Long Island, NY. He is the founder of The Grubfather, one of the fastest-growing food, travel, and lifestyle blogs on Instagram. In addition to his own blog, Sal's work has been featured in a variety of social channel publications such as Insider Travel, Insider Food, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Complex, and Lad Bible, among others.

* Co-owner of The Grub Shop Huntington restaurant and Long Island Taco (LIT Birria)
* Received collegiate degrees in history, international studies, and cultural anthropology
This Scenic Train Ride Hits All of Switzerland’s Most Magical Stops — and Serves Unlimited Champagne
Article
Advertisement
Kauai Is a Paradise on Earth — Here's What to Do When You're There
Article
Canada's Coziest Getaway Includes Fireside Chess, Hard Cider with Monks, and the Best Grilled Cheese
Article
This All-glass Dining Room in the Catskill Mountains Is the Best Place to See Fall Foliage
Article
Mountain views are even better when you're eating a locally sourced nine-course meal.
These Tiny Islands Filled With Haunting Shipwrecks and Fresh Seafood Shacks Are Crazy Close to Miami
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com