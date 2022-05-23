Sal DiBenedetto

Sal DiBenedetto is a content creator, photographer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Long Island, NY. He is the founder of The Grubfather, one of the fastest-growing food, travel, and lifestyle blogs on Instagram. In addition to his own blog, Sal's work has been featured in a variety of social channel publications such as Insider Travel, Insider Food, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Complex, and Lad Bible, among others.



* Co-owner of The Grub Shop Huntington restaurant and Long Island Taco (LIT Birria)

* Received collegiate degrees in history, international studies, and cultural anthropology