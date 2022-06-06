Saki Knafo

Saki Knafo is a freelance writer based in New York. His work has appeared in GQ, The New York Times Magazine, New York Magazine, Details, The Atlantic, Men's Journal, and many other publications.

* 15+ years of experience as a freelance journalist
* Work included in "Best American Travel Writing" and other anthologies
* Won awards from the New York Press Club and the Press Club of Atlantic City for his New York Times Magazine cover story on Edwin Raymond, a black police officer who sued the NYPD over racial discrimination
* Received a master's degree in nonfiction writing from Columbia University in the City of New York
Indonesia’s Banda Islands Are Remote, Stunning, and Full of History
Article
Formerly known as the Spice Islands, the Banda Islands in eastern Indonesia were once the center of the global spice trade.
Advertisement
A Trip Through Oman, Where Skyscrapers Are Illegal and Hospitality Runs Deep
Article
For centuries, the quiet Gulf country of Oman was a center of Indian Ocean trade. Now, flush with oil money and with an eye toward a more sustainable future, it is embracing tourism. Saki Knafo explores its ancient towns, vast deserts, and winding, wild coastline and finds a proud nation at the crossroads.
Why Johannesburg Is Becoming Africa's Hippest City
Article
Emerging from the shadows of apartheid, a new generation of South Africans is rising up, creating a city defined by freedom of expression.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com