Formerly known as the Spice Islands, the Banda Islands in eastern Indonesia were once the center of the global spice trade.
For centuries, the quiet Gulf country of Oman was a center of Indian Ocean trade. Now, flush with oil money and with an eye toward a more sustainable future, it is embracing tourism. Saki Knafo explores its ancient towns, vast deserts, and winding, wild coastline and finds a proud nation at the crossroads.
Emerging from the shadows of apartheid, a new generation of South Africans is rising up, creating a city defined by freedom of expression.