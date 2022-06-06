Saki Knafo

Saki Knafo is a freelance writer based in New York. His work has appeared in GQ, The New York Times Magazine, New York Magazine, Details, The Atlantic, Men's Journal, and many other publications.



* 15+ years of experience as a freelance journalist

* Work included in "Best American Travel Writing" and other anthologies

* Won awards from the New York Press Club and the Press Club of Atlantic City for his New York Times Magazine cover story on Edwin Raymond, a black police officer who sued the NYPD over racial discrimination

* Received a master's degree in nonfiction writing from Columbia University in the City of New York