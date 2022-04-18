Rondel Holder

Rondel Holder is a travel writer, content creator, and filmmaker who has visited over 60 countries. In 2012, he launched Soul Society 101, a travel community that amplifies the voices of Black travelers. His work with this platform led him to be featured in The New York Times, New York Daily News, and more. He has appeared on NY1 and did two live appearances on TV One's Sister Circle Live.



Rondel has visited 14 countries in Africa — his region of specialty, along with the Caribbean — and produced, co-directed, and starred in a two-part documentary called "Heritage Journey," where he traced his roots to Africa based on the results of a DNA test. Rondel made Airbnb's Black Travel List in 2020, which spotlighted Black leaders in the travel industry.