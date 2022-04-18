Rondel Holder

Rondel Holder is a travel writer, content creator, and filmmaker who has visited over 60 countries. In 2012, he launched Soul Society 101, a travel community that amplifies the voices of Black travelers. His work with this platform led him to be featured in The New York Times, New York Daily News, and more. He has appeared on NY1 and did two live appearances on TV One's Sister Circle Live.

Rondel has visited 14 countries in Africa — his region of specialty, along with the Caribbean — and produced, co-directed, and starred in a two-part documentary called "Heritage Journey," where he traced his roots to Africa based on the results of a DNA test. Rondel made Airbnb's Black Travel List in 2020, which spotlighted Black leaders in the travel industry.
I Visited Grenada and Had to Quarantine — Here's Why It Was Worth It
Article
A quarantine protocol didn't deter my trip to this beautiful Caribbean island, and it shouldn't deter yours.
Advertisement
17 of the Best Beaches in the Caribbean
Article
Here are 17 of the best Caribbean beaches so you can start planning your next island getaway.
I Traveled to Cartagena During COVID-19 - Here's What It Was Like
Article
I got to immerse myself in a new culture and explore hidden gems, even during the pandemic.
6 Refreshing Caribbean Beers — and the Best Beaches to Drink Them On
Article
Make that Caribbean beach vacation even more picture-perfect with a refreshing, locally brewed beer.
I Traveled to Antigua During the COVID-19 Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like
Article
And why it was the perfect place to get away.
I Traveled to Jamaica During COVID-19 — Here's What It Was Really Like
Article
"The shores of Jamaica are healing, the people and the weather are warm and the spices are as flavorful as ever."
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com