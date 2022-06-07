Rocky Casale

Rocky Casale is a Pittsburgh-based freelance journalist with more than a decade of experience covering travel. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Financial Times, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor's Travel, Afar, Vogue, The Atlantic, Martha Stewart Living, Surface, Monocle, The Wall Street Journal, Wallpaper, and more. Rocky has lived in Italy and London but currently calls Pittsburgh home.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel writer

* Received a bachelor's degree in international political science from the University of California, Los Angeles

* Studied abroad at the American University of Rome