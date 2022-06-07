Rocky Casale

These are the best times to visit Italy for fewer crowds, travel deals, and more.
Advertisement
Take these steps while visiting developing countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas.
Architecture enthusiasts are making pilgrimages to homes designed by legendary craftsman Frank Lloyd Wright this year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his birth, which falls on June 8. To mark the occasion, the Museum of Modern Art has planned the exhibition “Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive,” which runs from June 12 to October 1, 2017. Considered one of the most radical architects in history, Wright used revolutionary building technologies and materials and experimented with using the natural landscape as part of his designs. Over his lifetime he designed more than 1,000 projects in the U.S., many of which were residences that are still privately owned. Many operate as museums, such as Taliesin West (pictured above) in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Robie House in Chicago, or the iconic Falling Water in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, but there are many more homes that are open to the public. Here are 10 Wright-designed buildings that you can visit—and six that can be booked for an overnight stay.