Rina Baraz Nehdar

Rina Baraz Nehdar is a multi-award-winning journalist and photographer. Her background is in television and radio news, and she is the editor and founder of LAFamilyTravel.com, which helps Los Angeles-area families plan their best trips with kids. Rina's writing focuses on family adventure travel, eco-travel, and luxury travel. As a family travel expert, she has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Spectrum News, and various podcasts. She is an active member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA), and Family Travel Association (FTA). When Rina isn't wrangling her two boys in the suburbs of Los Angeles, she can be found in downward-facing dog, buying organic produce, or furiously trying to get everything done before everyone gets out of school.



* 7+ years of experience writing about family, wellness, and luxury travel

* 5+ years of experience as a television and radio news reporter

* Won an RTNA Golden Mike Award for best light feature

* Won an APTRA Award for best light feature

* Won a bronze award from NATJA for her coverage of luxury and resort travel

* Received a NATJA honorable mention for portrait photography