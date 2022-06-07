Rima Suqi

Rima Suqi is an award-winning writer and producer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Architectural Digest, Departures, Galerie, and Elle Decor. Some of her favorite destinations include Africa, India, Mexico, Hawaii, Mnemba Island, and the American West. She was born in Chicago and now lives in New York.



* Co-author of "Kelly Wearstler: Evocative Style" and "Simple Style: The Elegant, Uncluttered Home"

* Author of "Barnes & Noble Kitchens" and "American Fashion Designers at Home"