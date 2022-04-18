Richelle Szypulski

Our favorite, the Trtl Pillow Plus, contours to almost any sleeping position — your neck will thank you.
So you've made the brave decision to test out a road trip for the annual family vacation. Once you've packed, mapped out the route, filled up the gas tank, and stocked up on snacks, the only challenge that remains is finding a way to keep the kids occupied and hang onto some semblance of your sanity until you reach your hotel. OK, maybe just the first rest stop. Baby steps. On the best road trips, the fun gets started way before the GPS tells you for the fifth time that "you have reached your destination." If you're envisioning being cramped in a car with whining, complaining, and do-not-make-me-pull-over fighting, it does not have to be that way. You will be prepared. Having entertainment on hand is an essential hack for traveling with kids. There's always I Spy, and cow counting. And yes, you could just load up an iPad with movies and apps. But somewhere between endless hours of screen staring and the 98th round of "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall," there is a happy medium. These car games are designed for travel, giving you hours on the road with no messes, no complicated pieces, and most importantly, no boredom. There are solo games, games for two that stir up some friendly competition — not to be confused with fighting, and games that the whole crew, even the driver, can get in on. For the more competitive group games, it could be fun to pack a surprise bag of small treats to use as prizes. Below, the best games for kids of every age — and kids at heart — that will make getting there so much more than just a really long drive.
There are many gifts to be found in the Great Outdoors — once-in-a-lifetime vistas, solace, inspiration, endless adventure — but a comfortable place to sit is generally not one of them. In times of need, a log or stump will suffice, but nothing can cradle you above the pine needle-laden ground quite like a good camping chair. Once you've found the perfect folding chair for you, it will become your closest confidant in comfort. You'll be tempted to bring your fireside friend to barbecues, music festivals, sporting events, and even your back porch on a particularly perfect summer evening. There are tons of cheaper options out there that technically meet the requirements to be a folding chair— they have a collapsible frame, a seat, and maybe a back — but they really don't have much else going for them. Consider that when it comes to camping gear, a chair isn't as much a necessity as say, a tent. If you're going to tote one along with you, it better be comfortable enough to be worth the weight — although, we did find some that are less than two pounds! At the baseline, these 15 folding chairs are easy-to-use, sturdy, varying degrees of portable, and above all, actually nice to sit in. But what makes them the best? Some other not-so-standard features like reclining, rocking, cooling your beverages, and heating to 110 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 20 seconds. These are the best camping chairs to shop: Best for Storing All Your Stuff: Oniva Portable Folding Chair Best for a Hiking Break: Big Agnes Helinox Chair One Best for Stargazing: Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Lounge Folding Chair Best for Keeping Drinks Cool: Coleman Cooler Quad Chair Best for Getting Cozy: Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair Best for Lots of Room: Alps Mountaineering King Kong Camping Chair Best for Mini Campers: Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair Best for Backpacking: L.L Bean Packlite Chair Best for Car Camping: Core Equipment Folding Camping Chair Best for Chilly Nights: Pop Design Heated Portable Chair Best for Rocking on Any Kind of Ground: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair Best for Sunny Days: Kelsyus Canopy Chair Best Simple Seat: TravelChair Slacker Chair Camping Stool Best for Beach Days: KingCamp Low Sling Beach Chair Easiest to Carry: GCI Outdoor Wilderness Reclining Portable Backpack Chair
Every time I pack for a beach vacation, I’m so focused on making sure I have enough sunscreen, snacks, and books to read that I always seem to forget that I need something to tote them all to the shore in. The wheels of my carry-on aren’t exactly sand-compatible. Before my next coastal getaway, it’s time to get a beach bag that I’m excited to pack. Lucky for me—and you!—this summer’s selection is just so fun. You really can’t go wrong with a classic straw bag that’s big enough for your towel, some summer reads, and all the other beach day essentials you’ll need for a day spent seaside or poolside. There are some that can easily pair with an off-the-shoulder frock and heels for sunset cocktails. And some that can survive an accidental dip at high tide—we’re big proponents of the beachside nap; crashing waves are nature’s original white sound machine.
