Richelle Szypulski

Richelle Szypulski is a Pittsburgh-born, New York City-based multimedia storyteller and content strategist. A proud alum of the Travel + Leisure editorial team, she still stands by the travel accessories she's endorsed after hours of research and testing. In her experience, trustworthy gear makes room for more of the true joys of travel. For her, that's witnessing the beauty of nature's masterworks, setting out on aimless walks that somehow always manage to pass the best local ice cream shops and flea markets, and finding community in the most unexpected of places.
The 15 Best Travel Pillows for Every Type of Seat Sleeper
Article
Our favorite, the Trtl Pillow Plus, contours to almost any sleeping position — your neck will thank you.
The Best Sandals for Women That Are Incredibly Comfortable to Walk In
Article
Sightsee all day with no foot pain.
The 14 Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women
Article
There are styles for every budget, experience level, and terrain preference.
11 Road Trip Games to Bring When Traveling With Kids
Gallery
So you've made the brave decision to test out a road trip for the annual family vacation. Once you've packed, mapped out the route, filled up the gas tank, and stocked up on snacks, the only challenge that remains is finding a way to keep the kids occupied and hang onto some semblance of your sanity until you reach your hotel. OK, maybe just the first rest stop. Baby steps. On the best road trips, the fun gets started way before the GPS tells you for the fifth time that "you have reached your destination." If you're envisioning being cramped in a car with whining, complaining, and do-not-make-me-pull-over fighting, it does not have to be that way. You will be prepared. Having entertainment on hand is an essential hack for traveling with kids. There's always I Spy, and cow counting. And yes, you could just load up an iPad with movies and apps. But somewhere between endless hours of screen staring and the 98th round of "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall," there is a happy medium. These car games are designed for travel, giving you hours on the road with no messes, no complicated pieces, and most importantly, no boredom. There are solo games, games for two that stir up some friendly competition — not to be confused with fighting, and games that the whole crew, even the driver, can get in on. For the more competitive group games, it could be fun to pack a surprise bag of small treats to use as prizes. Below, the best games for kids of every age — and kids at heart — that will make getting there so much more than just a really long drive.
You Can Finally Organize Your Suitcase Like a Pro With These Packing Cubes
Gallery
You're definitely going to want to use these on your next trip.
The Best Travel Yoga Mats for Your Om Away From Home
Article
These lightweight, foldable mats are perfect for packing.
The 15 Best Folding Chairs to Bring on Your Next Camping Trip
Gallery
There are many gifts to be found in the Great Outdoors — once-in-a-lifetime vistas, solace, inspiration, endless adventure — but a comfortable place to sit is generally not one of them. In times of need, a log or stump will suffice, but nothing can cradle you above the pine needle-laden ground quite like a good camping chair. Once you've found the perfect folding chair for you, it will become your closest confidant in comfort. You'll be tempted to bring your fireside friend to barbecues, music festivals, sporting events, and even your back porch on a particularly perfect summer evening. There are tons of cheaper options out there that technically meet the requirements to be a folding chair— they have a collapsible frame, a seat, and maybe a back — but they really don't have much else going for them. Consider that when it comes to camping gear, a chair isn't as much a necessity as say, a tent. If you're going to tote one along with you, it better be comfortable enough to be worth the weight — although, we did find some that are less than two pounds! At the baseline, these 15 folding chairs are easy-to-use, sturdy, varying degrees of portable, and above all, actually nice to sit in. But what makes them the best? Some other not-so-standard features like reclining, rocking, cooling your beverages, and heating to 110 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 20 seconds. These are the best camping chairs to shop: Best for Storing All Your Stuff: Oniva Portable Folding Chair Best for a Hiking Break: Big Agnes Helinox Chair One Best for Stargazing: Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Lounge Folding Chair Best for Keeping Drinks Cool: Coleman Cooler Quad Chair Best for Getting Cozy: Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair Best for Lots of Room: Alps Mountaineering King Kong Camping Chair Best for Mini Campers: Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair Best for Backpacking: L.L Bean Packlite Chair Best for Car Camping: Core Equipment Folding Camping Chair Best for Chilly Nights: Pop Design Heated Portable Chair Best for Rocking on Any Kind of Ground: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair Best for Sunny Days: Kelsyus Canopy Chair Best Simple Seat: TravelChair Slacker Chair Camping Stool Best for Beach Days: KingCamp Low Sling Beach Chair Easiest to Carry: GCI Outdoor Wilderness Reclining Portable Backpack Chair
This Summer’s Best Beach Bags and Totes
Gallery
Every time I pack for a beach vacation, I’m so focused on making sure I have enough sunscreen, snacks, and books to read that I always seem to forget that I need something to tote them all to the shore in. The wheels of my carry-on aren’t exactly sand-compatible. Before my next coastal getaway, it’s time to get a beach bag that I’m excited to pack. Lucky for me—and you!—this summer’s selection is just so fun. You really can’t go wrong with a classic straw bag that’s big enough for your towel, some summer reads, and all the other beach day essentials you’ll need for a day spent seaside or poolside. There are some that can easily pair with an off-the-shoulder frock and heels for sunset cocktails. And some that can survive an accidental dip at high tide—we’re big proponents of the beachside nap; crashing waves are nature’s original white sound machine.
These Are the Absolute Best Travel Mugs
Gallery
Versatility is by far our favorite quality in a travel product, and that applies to everything we pack: shoes, carry-on bags, and even travel mugs. Just like you wouldn’t want to have to pack a pair of dress shoes and a pair of walking sneakers if you have one pair that does both, there’s no need to take up precious suitcase space by bringing both a water bottle and a travel mug. That’s why all of the best travel coffee mugs also work well for water, or any cold beverages really, keeping out the heat just was well as they keep it in. Insulation is the main factor in a travel mug's versatility. You'll want to know how long it can keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Our picks all use multi-walled technology to delay the external temperature’s effect on whatever’s inside. What this means: at the gate, you can order your go-to Starbucks brew, pour it into your bottle, and caffeinate yourself back to life when you arrive hours later, without having to drink the funky-tasting airplane coffee. And once you’re poolside with friends, you can keep an entire bottle of rosé chilled sans cooler, using the exact same canteen. Also, when it comes to staying healthy on vacation, you’ll want to consider the material of the mug. Stainless steel is the cleanest when it comes to keeping out germs. If you’re going to be switching between beverages or using it daily, we recommend bringing along a water bottle cleaning set (like this $10 one from Target) to keep from getting sick. And now that you’ve got the perfect mug for commuting with your coffee, might we suggest putting all that saved latte money toward your next trip?
10 Comfy Travel Outfits (That Are Definitely Not Pajamas)
Gallery
I get the allure of celebrity airport fashion. There's something romantic about emerging from the skybridge in an outfit worthy of Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, or a queen of traveling in style, Victoria Beckham. But we mere mortals are — quite literally — not on the same plane. We do not need to prepare for an assemblage of paparazzi waiting to shoot up at us from the tarmac. We just need to sit in one place for an extended period of time without experiencing incredible discomfort due to our clothing choices. Here’s how. Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans First, to prepare for the temperature roulette that is inherent in travel, you’ll need layers. To be a practical packer, you’ll need versatile pieces that you can reuse throughout your trip. And to be not miserable, please pack clothing and shoes you’ve already road-tested and know to be comfortable for your body and your being. Taking notes from the travel style of not just off-duty models, celebrities, and royalty, but also bloggers, social media stars, and normal, real-life people just trying to survive JFK-HAN, I realized there kind of is a general consensus. The perfect travel outfit is actually super formulaic. You need four things: A soft, well-made t-shirt, a neutral, warm jacket or cardigan, flattering pants with stretch, comfortable, stylish shoes. And if you're in the mood, feel free to add on one signature accessory — a little something extra to make it feel more “you.” Before you write that off and just toss on whatever, hear me out. Of course, you won’t remember what you wore on any given trip, but the comfort and confidence that come from the perfect travel outfit are meaningful. Your style can change your approach to what you do and who you are abroad. Here are 10 outfits to make you feel like less of a tourist and more of a traveler.
50 Travel Health Essentials the Pros Swear By
Gallery
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking for products to make traveling easier and more comfortable. If you’re not intentional about it, travel can truly wreak havoc on your health. The good habits you’ve worked hard to develop in your everyday routine — consistent sleeping patterns, regular workouts, summoning the strength to avoid ordering takeout—are easily upended on vacation. Related: More travel essentials Add to that the stress of long lines, tight connections, and close quarters with strangers, and it’s no wonder we’re craving getaways designed to refresh and renew. While a weeklong trip to a spiritual retreat or a digital detox can be fitting short-term solutions, we need to be more mindful about incorporating wellness on every trip we take. That’s easier said than done — as most habit changes are — but there are tools to help you make healthy choices and feel less likely to derail physically or mentally when traveling, no matter where you’re headed. Below, we’re sharing our favorite tried and true products to help you have more energy and less stress on your next trip.
This iPhone Trick Will Make Your Inbox a Lot Less Stressful
Article
This hidden iPhone trick will help you ignore unimportant emails on vacation — or anytime.
26 Brilliant Ways to Actually Use Your Travel Photos
Gallery
If you travel and own a camera or smartphone, it’s safe to say you return home from vacation with hundreds of snapshots. Or thousands. Some destinations are just really, really ridiculously good-looking. As for the fate of these travel photos? You’ll probably continue to Instagram them for the next couple of days while you can still get away with pretending your trip isn’t over. Maybe you’ll set aside a few for #tbt posts on particularly dreary future Thursdays. Maybe, if you have a penchant for evoking envy in friends and acquaintances, you’ll make a Facebook album, too. But after that, all of those precious pixelated moments from family vacations, weekend getaways, and epic adventures will sit, forgotten, in a digital folder or on a hard drive. No longer. When it comes to travel photo projects, the Internet is full of smart ideas — like paper lanterns or a photo-wrapped pencil set — and these kinds of things are lovely for when you’re feeling (very, very ambitiously) inspired. For the knowingly craft-challenged set, simple prints are the way to go. There’s also a world of options dotting the middle of the creative enthusiasm spectrum, and you’ll find my favorites below. (P.S. a lot of them make great gift ideas for jet-setting friends and family.)
The Best Inflatable Pool Floats to Travel With This Summer
Gallery
Here at T+L, we make it our mission to know the worlds of travel and leisure equally well. And what could be more leisurely than taking in some of the world’s most beautiful pool views from atop an inflatable bottle of rosé? If you’re planning on spending any time by a pool this summer—and we hope you are—then you need to pick up an inflatable pool float immediately. If you’re as anti-buoyant as I am, 10 minutes treading water is 10 minutes spent frantically kicking and flapping to keep your head above the surface. This might be a feasible approach for dealing with an overflowing e-mail inbox, but there shouldn’t be any frantic flapping during any beach vacation. Which means that pool floats are as practical as they are stylish. They can take your swim experience from exertion to relaxation, and with the variety of shapes, animals, and foods available these days, they’re undoubtedly the trendiest accessory of the summer—sorry, sunglasses. You don’t want to be caught without one—especially if your all-inclusive resort package does not include inflatables. Below are our picks for 23 fun rafts, tubes, and floats to pack for your next beach getaway, or to brighten up a backyard staycation.
12 Healthy Snacks to Pack for Your Next Road Trip
Gallery
Be honest: What do you picture when you think of road trip snacks? Pringles? M&M’s? Those cereal and milk bars that can’t possibly be less than 97 percent high fructose corn syrup? On my last car-bound, cross-country jaunt, I had a Dairy Queen blizzard for dinner one night, something I would not even consider as an option in my off-road life. It’s just that road trip rest stops are such an easy excuse to eat wherever you happen to be driving past when you’re hungry. It’s not really your fault. There are far more roadside signs for fast food restaurants than health-conscious choices. And gas station convenience stores lead you right into the rainbow-colored candy aisle and tuck whatever healthy snacks they do stock back by the car accessories. Your body is already going to feel drained from sitting in the same position in your car for hours on end. The blood sugar spikes from a lot of America’s favorite snacks — most have some form of added sugar or syrup whether they taste sweet or not — will only make it worse. One asset to staying healthy while traveling long distances in your car is having a trunk to store food in. Your best bet is always fresh fruits and veggies, but you also need options that aren’t likely to melt or go bad when left in the trunk while you’re off exploring the nation’s national parks. In this case, it’s easier to buy and bring pre-packaged snacks. You can’t go wrong with nuts and dried fruits, but some other snacks with a healthy reputation aren’t exactly the best for sitting in a car all day — protein bars, for example. Any excess protein your body doesn’t use is converted to fatty acid and stored, so save those for the days you’re heading out on a hike or going to be actively moving for 30 minutes or more. Below, we rounded up some really tasty low-calorie snacks that are made with real ingredients, minimally processed, and low on sugar. And bonus, they’re all gluten free.
The Most Comfortable Walking Boots, According to a Podiatrist
Gallery
As anyone who's walked a mile in boots knows, there's a difference between a pair that feels comfortable when you initially put it on and one that feels supportive after hours on your feet. In pursuit of the latter, Travel + Leisure spoke with Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and a member of Vionic’s Innovation Lab, where she advises the comfort shoe brand on the biomechanics of the foot as it works to develop health-conscious footwear. Though, according to Dr. Sutera, a walking boot's comfort is not so much about the brand or the style, it's about the way it's built. There are three design components you want to look for: shock absorption, cushioning, and arch support. The first, shock absorption, protects your joints and the natural padding in your heel each time your foot strikes a surface. In most cases, it comes from the construction of the shoe’s outsole. With boots, it's smart to look for a thicker sole that’s sturdy and structured. Related:19 Comfy, Travel-Friendly Shoes Made For Walkin' “You want to stay away from really flimsy — I call them ‘buttery’ — super flexible and mushy boots like the traditional Uggs,” Dr. Sutera said. “They’re pretty bad, especially for people that have flat feet and especially when they’re worn out. After one season, unfortunately, Uggs are just made of such soft material that it wears away and you can hurt yourself by walking around in shoes that are old and worn, when the sole is deformed.” If you pick up a boot and you can totally bend the sole, it’s too flexible and won’t give you enough support. It might feel comfortable when you step in, because it’s “squishy,” but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily good for you, Dr. Sutera advised. She does think there are some newer Ugg styles that are getting better, with a higher-quality sole and a bit of a stacked heel. "If you’re really partial to that brand, don’t go for the traditional pair," she said. "Look for the newer style that has a thicker sole that’s a little more sturdy and you can add an insert." Related:The 11 Best Hiking Shoes for Women The next two key components, cushioning and arch support, both come down to the boot's insole. Several brands, Vionic included, already have arch support built in; though if a boot you like does not, Dr. Sutera recommends swapping out the manufacturer's insole for an insert. Choosing one can be a bit intimidating, so she broke them into three categories: basic drugstore brands, those sold at running shops, and the custom orthotics you can get at the doctor's office. "In the middle category, Spenco and Superfeet are probably my favorite," Dr. Sutera said. "They’re a higher quality than the drugstore brands, but what they’re missing is the ability to give you a prescription. So for people that have one foot that’s larger than the other or a bunion on one side or extremely flat feet, there are a lot of different customizations we can make at the doctor’s office." As for upper materials, Dr. Sutera suggested looking for leather boots because the material is soft yet very durable. But she cautioned against certain suedes because if they're too flimsy the upper won't add any structure to the boot.  Once you've got your new comfy boots, you may not want to wear them right away. Dr. Sutera warned that you can actually damage your feet by using them to break in a shoe that’s too stiff. She recommends taking them to your local shoemaker or using a wooden shoe-tree. For a DIY version, she also mentioned using a baseball or a softball to stretch the material, depending on how big the shoe is. With Dr. Sutera's tips in mind, we found 12 pairs of comfortable boots that set your feet up for a day of exploring in style.
These Affordable Italian Loafers Have Been Waitlisted 36,000 Times — and Now They're on Sale
Article
I tested M.Gemi’s best-selling Felize moccasins and would probably sleep in them if that weren’t weird.
3 Tips for Packing Lighter Every Single Time, According to Tortuga Backpacks' Cofounder
Article
"When you go on a trip, it’s good to reassess at the end as you unpack to see what stuff you brought and never used. Sometimes, that’s the best way to learn."
The New Trtl Pillow Is Finally on Amazon — and It's $12 Off for Prime Day
Article
Travel + Leisure Readers Ranked This Southern City No. 1 in the U.S. for the 7th Year in a Row
Article
11 Cute Hiking Boots to Take You From Trail to Town
Gallery
For some travelers, summer may be the season of beach getaways, but for others, the best way to relax during the hottest months of the year is to seek out a quiet trail shaded by a canopy of trees. Setting off into the woods is typically the healthier of the two options, as well — unfortunately, sipping cocktails by the pool doesn’t quite count as exercise. After the first few times trying your hand (feet?) at hiking, there comes a moment when it’s time to trade in your standard sneakers for more technical footwear. Hiking and camping in comfort is all about your gear, and a good pair of shoes should be at the top of your list. Related: 11 Insulated Cooler Bags Perfect for Packing Your Picnic You’ll want outsoles designed to grip on rocky terrain, insoles and uppers designed for both support and comfort, and waterproofing if you value dry feet. Would you believe us if we said you can get all of those tech specs without sacrificing style? As trusted outdoor brands like Danner and Merrell widen their focus to consider trends when designing new shoes, this is increasingly the case. Below, we rounded up 11 cute and sturdy hiking shoes that will make your next day hike a lot chicer.
These Comfy Mules Actually Stay on When You Walk — and They're on Sale Right Now
Article
I Tested Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Sandals and I Will Be Packing Them All. Summer. Long.
Article
This Ridiculously Popular Travel Pillow Now Comes in a Kids' Size
Article
