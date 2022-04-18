Richelle Szypulski

Richelle Szypulski is a Pittsburgh-born, New York City-based multimedia storyteller and content strategist. A proud alum of the Travel + Leisure editorial team, she still stands by the travel accessories she's endorsed after hours of research and testing. In her experience, trustworthy gear makes room for more of the true joys of travel. For her, that's witnessing the beauty of nature's masterworks, setting out on aimless walks that somehow always manage to pass the best local ice cream shops and flea markets, and finding community in the most unexpected of places.