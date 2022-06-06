Richard Alleman

The Hottest News from the Caribbean and the Bahamas
Advertisement
Barefoot on the Pacific
Article
The new frontier on Mexico's Pacific coast, the ecology-minded Hotelito Desconocido proves that you can protect the environment in style
December 1998
Rooms filled with Eames and Knoll?Check. Gorgeous doormen?Natch. Hot bar scene?Of course. Are cutting-edge hotels becoming dull?
Advertisement
New Hotel Renovations in London
Article
London has no shortage of renowned hotels. Here, a look at three of the city's most recently renovated