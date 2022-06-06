Richard Alleman

Richard Alleman is a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure and a former travel editor of Vogue, where he is still a frequent contributor covering travel and entertainment. He has also written for The Economist, Condé Nast Traveler, and InStyle. Based in London from 1998 to 2008, Alleman worked as an actor on both stage and television. Passionate about the dramatic arts, he is the author of the classic guides "Hollywood: A Movie Lover's Guide" and "New York: A Movie Lover's Guide" (Random House/Broadway Books). He co-wrote the screenplay for the film "Casa Hollywood," and his play "Scenario of Death" was produced off-Broadway at the Nat Horn Theatre. His one-act plays "Quiet Car" and "Adrift" were presented at New York City's Frigid Festival. He is currently living in New York City and frequently visits Los Angeles, where he lived for several years as an actor and writer.



* Received a bachelor's degree in drama from the University of California, Berkeley