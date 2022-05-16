Rena Behar

Our favorite is the Freetoo luggage scale.
Whether you're climbing a frozen waterfall or just the steps up to the Metropolitan Museum, winter outings are easier when you aren't relegating your cold hands to your pockets. Find the perfect pair of winter gloves to bring along and free yourself from frozen fingers. There are a few things to consider when picking out a pair of gloves: First, make sure your fingers almost touch the tips of the glove, but not push against them. A small air pocket will help to trap warmth. Longer cuffs will also help keep you warmer — you want the glove to be able to go under your coat sleeve so there isn't any exposed skin around your wrists. Related: The Best Ear Warmers for Winter Travel The thicker your glove, the warmer you'll be — and the clumsier, too, in some cases. Make sure you can easily put your gloves on and take them off indoors. If they start out feeling clumsy, they'll only get harder to manipulate as you (and they) get wetter and colder. Most manufacturers tend to have a similar hand fit across their designs, so it may take a few different brands before you find the one for you. Women's gloves are distinguished by a smaller palm size and longer fingers than men's gloves, but feel free to cross categories if one isn't working right for you. The right pair should fit like... well, you know. The Best Winter Gloves for Men and Women Keep scrolling to explore the best winter gloves, which are available in unisex sizes as well as custom fits for men and women, and read the glowing reviews they've earned from outdoor enthusiasts.
If you haven’t shopped for a cooler in a while, you might hear the phrase “backpack cooler” and imagine strapping one of those classic Coleman red and white plastic rectangles to your back. Not a spinally appealing thought, but there’s no need to call up your chiropractor just yet. Backpack coolers are a more recent addition to the insulated cooler bag lineup. They still pack the insulation you need, but can be carried on your shoulders just like a standard backpack rather than wheeled over bumpy gravel or draped over one uncomfortable arm. Some cooler backpacks are entirely insulated, while others have a split design to carry your room-temperature-friendly snacks on top. They also vary in which side of the cooler versus backpack aesthetic they lean toward, with some options looking stealthier than others. You want to find one that appeals to your use case and that you can comfortably carry even when it’s loaded with ice and a 24-pack of drinks. In general, these are better suited to shorter outings than lengthy excursions. No matter the bag, nothing is light when it’s filled with ice and cans, and they will all interfere with your ability to carry a hiking pack. But whether you’re heading into the backcountry or a backyard, one of these should meet your needs.
