Rena Behar

Rena Behar is a writer, editor, and researcher who specializes in travel, tech, gender, and intersections thereof. Rena began her career as a research and copy editor at Wirecutter and The Sweethome. She later went on to work as an itinerary editor at Kimkim and the editor at large for Inbound Logistics before going freelance. She has written and researched articles for outlets, including Travel + Leisure, Money Magazine, New York Magazine, The Kitchn, Apartment Therapy, Lifehacker, Reviewed.com, and Realtor.com.



* 8+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Traveled to 18 countries over eight months

* Created an extensive luxury travel guide for Porter & Sail

* Fiction copy editor for Macmillan Publishers/St. Martin's Press

* Assisted author Allison Yarrow with supplemental research for nonfiction book "90s Bitch"

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism