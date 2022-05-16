Rena Behar

Rena Behar is a writer, editor, and researcher who specializes in travel, tech, gender, and intersections thereof. Rena began her career as a research and copy editor at Wirecutter and The Sweethome. She later went on to work as an itinerary editor at Kimkim and the editor at large for Inbound Logistics before going freelance. She has written and researched articles for outlets, including Travel + Leisure, Money Magazine, New York Magazine, The Kitchn, Apartment Therapy, Lifehacker, Reviewed.com, and Realtor.com.

* 8+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Traveled to 18 countries over eight months
* Created an extensive luxury travel guide for Porter & Sail
* Fiction copy editor for Macmillan Publishers/St. Martin's Press
* Assisted author Allison Yarrow with supplemental research for nonfiction book "90s Bitch"
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism
The Best Luggage Scales, According to Travel Experts
Article
Our favorite is the Freetoo luggage scale.
12 Packable Sun Hats That Are Stylish and Loved by Dermatologists
Article
Our choice for the best packable sun hat is the Coolibar Women's Aubrey Wide Brim Beach Hat
The Best Waterproof Hiking Boots for Men and Women
Gallery
If you're planning on hiking through wet or cooler trail conditions, these top hiking boot picks from brands like Keen, Merrell, and Lowa will keep your feet warm and dry.
The 12 Best Winter Gloves That Actually Keep Your Hands Warm
Gallery
Whether you're climbing a frozen waterfall or just the steps up to the Metropolitan Museum, winter outings are easier when you aren't relegating your cold hands to your pockets. Find the perfect pair of winter gloves to bring along and free yourself from frozen fingers. There are a few things to consider when picking out a pair of gloves: First, make sure your fingers almost touch the tips of the glove, but not push against them. A small air pocket will help to trap warmth. Longer cuffs will also help keep you warmer — you want the glove to be able to go under your coat sleeve so there isn't any exposed skin around your wrists. Related: The Best Ear Warmers for Winter Travel The thicker your glove, the warmer you'll be — and the clumsier, too, in some cases. Make sure you can easily put your gloves on and take them off indoors. If they start out feeling clumsy, they'll only get harder to manipulate as you (and they) get wetter and colder. Most manufacturers tend to have a similar hand fit across their designs, so it may take a few different brands before you find the one for you. Women's gloves are distinguished by a smaller palm size and longer fingers than men's gloves, but feel free to cross categories if one isn't working right for you. The right pair should fit like... well, you know. The Best Winter Gloves for Men and Women Keep scrolling to explore the best winter gloves, which are available in unisex sizes as well as custom fits for men and women, and read the glowing reviews they've earned from outdoor enthusiasts.
The 18 Best Packable Jackets for Women and Men, According to Customer Reviews
Article
These parkas, puffers, windbreakers, and down jackets from Eddie Bauer, The North Face, and more don't compromise on style.
The Best Checked Luggage for Every Type of Traveler
Article
These are the suitcases, duffels, and backpacks you’ll want to take on your next long trip.
The Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel, According to Frequent Fliers
Article
These are the laptop backpacks you'll want to travel with in 2021, from rolling packs to convertibles.
It’s Time to Replace Your Cooler With One of These Awesome Insulated Backpacks
Gallery
If you haven’t shopped for a cooler in a while, you might hear the phrase “backpack cooler” and imagine strapping one of those classic Coleman red and white plastic rectangles to your back. Not a spinally appealing thought, but there’s no need to call up your chiropractor just yet. Backpack coolers are a more recent addition to the insulated cooler bag lineup. They still pack the insulation you need, but can be carried on your shoulders just like a standard backpack rather than wheeled over bumpy gravel or draped over one uncomfortable arm. Some cooler backpacks are entirely insulated, while others have a split design to carry your room-temperature-friendly snacks on top. They also vary in which side of the cooler versus backpack aesthetic they lean toward, with some options looking stealthier than others. You want to find one that appeals to your use case and that you can comfortably carry even when it’s loaded with ice and a 24-pack of drinks. In general, these are better suited to shorter outings than lengthy excursions. No matter the bag, nothing is light when it’s filled with ice and cans, and they will all interfere with your ability to carry a hiking pack. But whether you’re heading into the backcountry or a backyard, one of these should meet your needs.
The 12 Warmest Winter Socks You Can Buy
Gallery
If there’s just one thing you truly need to protect while you’re traveling, it’s your feet. Passports can eventually be replaced and credit cards can be canceled, but uncomfortable footwear, blisters, or frozen toes will put an end to your adventure faster than you can count your piggies to ten. When looking for new socks, Ashleigh McClary, Gearhead with outdoor retailer Backcountry, recommends travelers first consider the height of their shoes to make sure there aren’t any gaps in coverage. You also need to determine your cushioning level. “Cushioned socks are going to usually be warmer, so make sure you find some that fit your foot, but don’t cut off circulation when wearing the boots/shoes you plan to wear,” McClary said. “Make sure to try on the socks with the boots/shoes you are planning to wear before you take the tags off, and make sure the fit is snug with no bunching.” REI’s Expert Advice blog also has a few suggestions about how to choose your ideal sock. Look for either wool or synthetic fabrics. Merino wool is usually best as it’s soft rather than itchy, and its temperature regulation, moisture wicking, and antimicrobial properties mean it will keep you cozy both by the fireplace and out in the snow. Related: The Best Waterproof Boots for Women Who Never Let Rain Ruin a Vacation Synthetic materials can help add elasticity and a better fit to wool socks, or build a full sock that will dry quickly and wick moisture but may not breathe as well if conditions warm up. Cotton, however, absorbs moisture quickly but dries slowly and will pull heat away from your skin, making it a fabric to avoid when there might be snow involved. “When you’re traveling, all day comfort is key,” Randy Goldberg, co-founder of sock brand Bombas, said. “You’re likely on your feet bouncing from place to place, so ensuring you have the proper support is going to make a world of a difference. Look for socks with added arch support and a cushioned footbed, or even small features like a blister tab.” We’ve focused mainly on medium-cushioned hiking socks for this list, as they provide the most versatility if you’re trying to travel light. Most of the brands we’ve chosen offer a variety of thickness and height levels, so whether you’re looking for a warm athletic style, thick boot sock, or somewhere in between, if this specific sock doesn’t suit, seek out some of its cousins instead.
These Compact Cameras Shoot Like DSLRs and Take Up Half the Suitcase Space (Video)
Video
These Highly Functional Commuting Backpacks Will Give You One Less Thing to Stress About on a Work Day
Article
The Best Hiking Sandals for Women, According to Frequent Travelers
Article
This Carry-on Backpack Is Organized, Waterproof, and Comfy Even When You Overpack
Article
These 16 Backpacks Have Separate Compartments for Your Dirty Shoes
Article
How to Prevent and Cure Motion Sickness, According to Frequent Travelers
Article
These 19 Brands Make the Best Travel Clothes for Women and Men
Article
The Best Luggage for Easy International Travel
Article
The One Suitcase Feature That Can Make Your Luggage More Durable and Secure
Article
Here are the reasons you should switch to zipperless luggage — and 13 suitcases to try.
Is Nomatic’s Travel Backpack Worth Buying? I Tested One to Find Out
Article
14 Weekender Bags With Separate Shoe Compartments
Article
10 Backpack Brands Travelers Can Trust
Article
We Tested Arlo Skye’s Carry-on and It Truly Wheels Like a Dream
Article
The Best Carry-on Duffel Bags, According to Travelers
Gallery
Snag one of these travel bags before your next trip.
The Best Binoculars for Spotting Wildlife on Safari
Gallery
There seems to be a running joke that the number one cause of divorce among travelers in Africa is only bringing one pair of binoculars on safari. Rather than coming to blows over who gets to watch the elephants bathing in that far-off pool or zoom in on that pack of sunning lions, pick up a pair or two of binoculars to make sure you can see the wildlife in all its detail, down to the feathers of the birds on the water buffalo’s back. Binoculars are most often identified by both their model name and a set of two numbers. The first number represents the magnification. For safaris and other wildlife viewing, most sources recommend an 8x or a 10x, so animals will look eight or ten times closer to you than they actually are. If you go too much higher, the image may get blurry if you’re holding the binoculars without extra stabilization — something you won’t really have in a jeep. The second number is the size of the objective lens (the front one) in millimeters, which tells you how much light the lenses let in. A larger number means more light gets in; and 42 seems to be the sweet spot for maximum clarity without adding too much weight. Given that wildlife is most active around dawn and dusk, it’s important to make sure your binoculars can handle low lighting. Many binoculars with designations like “compact” or “travel” top out around 28; this keeps them smaller, potentially even foldable, but they won’t perform as well in darker conditions. If you want to go deeper down the binocular tech specs rabbit hole, B&H Photo offers a comprehensive guide to lenses, while REI will help you sort them out using slightly shorter sentences. Related: The Top 10 Safari Outfitters In addition to the correct magnification and lens size, you want to look for a rugged housing (probably rubber) and waterproof design. You are taking these into the bush, after all. A carrying strap is a nice bonus for bringing them along on game drives or walks, and be mindful of weight, since you will be carrying them both on your expeditions and in your luggage. There are binoculars with built-in cameras and binocular apps on the market, as well, but we don’t recommend them. You’re getting the worst of both worlds with camera binoculars, and apps are still inherently limited by your phone camera’s abilities. If photos are what you’re after, you’re better off investing in a camera with a good zoom lens. There’s not much consensus in the online review sphere about which specific binocular models are the very best, but the same brands pop up over and over again, so feel free to comfortably explore their catalogs if the particular model we mention here isn’t quite to your liking.
