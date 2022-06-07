Reggie Nadelson

Born and raised in Greenwich Village, Reggie Nadelson is an acclaimed novelist, journalist, and producer. After moving to London to work in publishing, Reggie began her journalism career as a columnist for The Guardian and then The Independent. Soon after, she began narrating and producing documentaries for the BBC including the acclaimed "Comrade Rockstar," which later became a book that Tom Hanks has optioned. In 1995, she created Artie Cohen, a Russian-born, New York City cop around whom most of her novels would be based. As a journalist, Reggie has contributed stories on travel, fashion, and culture to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveller, Departures, and the Financial Times, and radio pieces to the BBC's From Our Own Correspondent. She lives in New York City and London.



* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Vassar College

* Received a master's degree in journalism from Stanford University

* Author of more than a dozen books, including "Marvelous Manhattan: Stories of the Restaurants, Bars, and Shops That Make This City Special" (April 2021, Artisan Books)