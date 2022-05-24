Regan Stephens

Regan Stephens has worked for nearly two decades in digital and print magazine production, including writing, editing, photo production, and photo editing. She's worked on staff at People and Teen People magazines, and People.com, and spent a year as the managing editor of Philadelphia magazine before returning to freelancing full time.



* Won a City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) award in 2021 for Reader Service as part of a team of writers at Philadelphia magazine

* Nominated for a City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) award in 2020 for her reporting work at Philadelphia magazine