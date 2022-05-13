Rebecca Ascher-Walsh

Rebecca Ascher-Walsh is a journalist who lives in New York City with her family and their two rescue pit bulls, Desiree and Buddy. Specializing in celebrity and lifestyle coverage, her work has appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Glamour, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, The Dodo, Coastal Living, Departures, and more. She is the author of two books: "Devoted: 38 Extraordinary Tales of Love, Loyalty and Life with Dogs" and "Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism, and the Devotion of Dogs." A longtime animal shelter volunteer, she is the founder of the Deja Foundation, which assists small organizations in helping dogs rescued from high-kill shelters.
