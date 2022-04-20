Ray Isle

Ray Isle is the wine & spirits editor for Travel + Leisure and the executive wine editor for Food & Wine. He's published dozens of stories about wine, spirits, beer, cocktails, travel, food, and pretty much everything else over the past 15 years for both brands — at least 100, probably more.



* More than two decades of experience writing about wine

* Regular speaker at wine events around the country and internationally

* Appears frequently on national media such as Today, Squawk Box, All Things Considered, The View, Splendid Table, and many others.

* Nominated for a James Beard Award in beverage writing three times.

* Four-time winner of the International Association of Culinary Professionals award in narrative beverage writing * Twice a winner of the NATJA gold award for travel writing

* Published in the "Best American Food Writing" series

* Writes regular features for Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine

* Writes F&W's monthly "What to Drink Next" column

* Oversees all wine coverage for Food & Wine

* His book, "Real Wine," is forthcoming from Scribner's in 2023