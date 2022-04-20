Ray Isle

Ray Isle is the wine & spirits editor for Travel + Leisure and the executive wine editor for Food & Wine. He's published dozens of stories about wine, spirits, beer, cocktails, travel, food, and pretty much everything else over the past 15 years for both brands — at least 100, probably more.

* More than two decades of experience writing about wine
* Regular speaker at wine events around the country and internationally
* Appears frequently on national media such as Today, Squawk Box, All Things Considered, The View, Splendid Table, and many others.
* Nominated for a James Beard Award in beverage writing three times.
* Four-time winner of the International Association of Culinary Professionals award in narrative beverage writing * Twice a winner of the NATJA gold award for travel writing
* Published in the "Best American Food Writing" series
* Writes regular features for Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine
* Writes F&W's monthly "What to Drink Next" column
* Oversees all wine coverage for Food & Wine
* His book, "Real Wine," is forthcoming from Scribner's in 2023
The Loire Valley Is Home to the Grandest Châteaux in France — and Some of the Boldest New Winemakers in the Country
Article
Among the storied castles of the Loire Valley, there is an upstart generation of vintners whose low-intervention wines are redefining old-world style.
Why Wine Lovers Should Visit This Tiny Town in Rural Washington
Article
Walla Walla, Washington, known for apples and wheat, has also become a compelling wine destination. Ray Isle experiences its top-notch Cabs and Syrahs, homegrown restaurants, and refreshingly down-to-earth spirit.
Rum Revival
Article
