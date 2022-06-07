Raul Barreneche

Raul Barreneche is a trained architect and writer specializing in design and travel. He is the author of several books, including Rizzoli's "Pacific Modern" and "Tropical Modern." He is a former executive editor at Architecture magazine, contributing editor to Travel + Leisure and Metropolitan Home, and has written for publications including Interior Design, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, Galerie, Departures, Wallpaper, and The New York Times. He lives in New York, where he remains a contributing editor to Interior Design and works as a brand strategist at Pentagram.



* Received a bachelor's degree in architecture from Carnegie Mellon University

* Author of 11 books on architecture and design published by Rizzoli, Phaidon, and other international imprints