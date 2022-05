Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. Originally from New York, she now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her fiancé and their adorable dog and very temperamental cat.



* 7+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Author of "Pickleball for All" (HarperCollins, August 2022)

* Writing teacher for Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project

* Received a bachelor's degree in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College, with a minor in business studies