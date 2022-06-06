Rachel Howard

Rachel Howard is a writer, editor, and author with more than 25 years of experience covering travel, food, and design. Her assignments have taken her on adventures that include a walking tour of Portugal's wineries and a road trip around the Peloponnese region of Greece. Her stories have been published in Condé Nast Traveller, How To Spend It, The Guardian, High Life, National Geographic Traveler, Elite Traveler, The Telegraph, and more. She also has extensive experience as a freelance editor for clients including Time Out guides.



* Author of "Secret London: An Unusual Guide," a best-selling guide to London's hidden assets and quirky secrets

* Author of "Secret London: Unusual Bars and Restaurants"

* Co-Author of "Mykonos Muse," a book chronicling the culture and society that has defined Mykonos over the past century

* Former editor-in-chief of This Is Athens, the first official guide to the city of Athens, Greece

* Former speechwriter for the Greek Prime Minister

* Author of "The Truce Story," a comic book inspired by the Olympic Truce, which was published in seven languages and distributed in 50 countries

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of York