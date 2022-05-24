Rachel B. Levin

Rachel B. Levin is a writer and editor who spent the first decade of her career covering the best of Los Angeles—its vibrant dance, theater, nightlife, food, and more. Rachel began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2014, when she became the Los Angeles Local Expert, offering guides to everything from the best brunch in town to the coolest movie theaters. Prior to joining Travel + Leisure, Rachel was a regular contributor to the Los Angeles Times, where she wrote for both the Arts & Culture and Travel sections and had a recurring column about LA dance subcultures called "Boogie Nights." She has also contributed stories about Los Angeles to Time Out, Westways, KCET, The Travel Channel, HuffPost, and more. While she's still known to put on her dancing shoes and hit the town, these days you're more likely to find her writing stories that illuminate our inner world: intimate profiles, quirky personal essays, and features on health and wellness

* 15+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* 10+ years of experience writing about Los Angeles
* Contributor to "Clean Plates Los Angeles" series
* Editor of "The Purple Passport to Los Angeles"
Out-of-towners are often disappointed when they arrive in summer to find Los Angeles’s beaches cool and foggy (locals call it “June gloom”). On the other hand, the fall, with its warm, dry weather, is a surprisingly superb time of year to enjoy the coast, and these hotels put you close to the sand in style.
Even though fall in Los Angeles can be even warmer than summer, the mood turns (slightly) more serious. Get into the “back to school” spirit with a new autumn wardrobe or a fun history lesson, gear up for Halloween/Oktoberfest, celebrate some seriously good cinema, or just simply savor the outdoors.
In the fall, Los Angeles dining has kind of a split personality. On the one hand, your palate starts to crave heftier dishes appropriate for the season, yet the flush of Indian summer heat makes you yearn for a patio and icy dessert. These restaurants get the mix just right.
Out-of-towners are often disappointed when they arrive in summer to find Los Angeles’s beaches cool and foggy (locals call it “June gloom”). On the other hand, the fall, with its warm, dry weather, is a surprisingly superb time of year to enjoy the coast, and these hotels put you close to the sand in style.
Even though fall in Los Angeles can be even warmer than summer, the mood turns (slightly) more serious. Get into the “back to school” spirit with a new autumn wardrobe or a fun history lesson, gear up for Halloween/Oktoberfest, celebrate some seriously good cinema, or just simply savor the outdoors.
In the fall, Los Angeles dining has kind of a split personality. On the one hand, your palate starts to crave heftier dishes appropriate for the season, yet the flush of Indian summer heat makes you yearn for a patio and icy dessert. These restaurants get the mix just right.
