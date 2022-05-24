Rachel B. Levin

Advertisement
Top L.A. Hotels
Out-of-towners are often disappointed when they arrive in summer to find Los Angeles’s beaches cool and foggy (locals call it “June gloom”). On the other hand, the fall, with its warm, dry weather, is a surprisingly superb time of year to enjoy the coast, and these hotels put you close to the sand in style.
Top Things to Do in L.A.
Even though fall in Los Angeles can be even warmer than summer, the mood turns (slightly) more serious. Get into the “back to school” spirit with a new autumn wardrobe or a fun history lesson, gear up for Halloween/Oktoberfest, celebrate some seriously good cinema, or just simply savor the outdoors.
Top L.A. Restaurants
In the fall, Los Angeles dining has kind of a split personality. On the one hand, your palate starts to crave heftier dishes appropriate for the season, yet the flush of Indian summer heat makes you yearn for a patio and icy dessert. These restaurants get the mix just right.